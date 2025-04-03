Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe morphs into famous mom with iconic bikini look
Subscribe
Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe morphs into famous mom with iconic bikini look
Reese Witherspoon attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. © Frazer Harrison

Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe morphs into famous mom with iconic bikini look

The Legally Blonde actress has three children

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Reese Witherspoon is preparing to pass the baton to her daughter, Ava Phillippe, this week. The 25-year-old is stepping into the spotlight with her acting debut on this week's installment of the ABC series Doctor Odyssey.

Ava plays Veronica, one of three college 'vixens' who is desperate for Joshua Jackson's character Max's attention.

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe channels mom in hot pink bikini
The look references Elle Woods' infamous bikini in Legally Blonde

However, Reese's daughter is doing more than just following in her mom's acting footsteps – the budding performer even recreated Elle Woods' infamous bright pink bikini from Legally Blonde.

Ava was the spitting image of her mom in the behind-the-scenes promotional clip for the upcoming episode of Doctor Odyssey. The star donned a hot pink two-piece that was crafted from crochet fabric and featured a triangle-cut bikini top and matching bottoms. The bold look harked back to the sparkly pink swimwear ensemble that Elle Woods' donned during her video application for Havard in the 2001 hit film. 

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon dressed in gowns as they attend the Tiffany & Co. Celebration of the launch of Blue Book 2024© Getty Images
Ava is the spitting image of her mom

Reese's daughter even wore a similar chunky necklace with a gold V pendant fastened around her neck. Who could forget Elle's iconic Tiffany's heart-shaped necklace from Legally Blonde?

It seems the cast boasts a slew of star-studded names, with the other two 'vixens' played by none other than Paris Jackson and Charlotte Lawrence

Ava looked sensational in the promotional clip posted to TikTok as she teamed the bold number with a colorful sarong that boasted hues of green, blue, and pink. The 25-year-old's luscious brunette locks were swept back into a ponytail with face framing curtain bangs. 

Photo of Elle Woods in pink coat holding a dog in Legally Blonde© Alamy Stock Photo
Reese stars as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde

Meanwhile, Ava's makeup oozed soft glamor with a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip. 

"Hi y'all, it's Ava Phillippe, playing Veronica on the spring break episode of Doctor Odyssey. Tune in!," she said in the video. 

The episode is set to air on Thursday, with the series following a group of doctors and nurses on a cruise ship. The pilot episode aired back in September last year.

Reese Witherspoon and Ava Elizabeth Phillippe photographed at Fendi Couture Spring 2024 as part of Paris Couture Fashion Week© Getty Images
The mother-and-daughter duo share a similar sense of style

Reece and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe welcomed Ava back in September 1999. The actress has previously opened up about the pair's similarities when it comes to their looks and shared sense of style. "I'm so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother," Reese said in an interview with InStyle.

In an interview with People at Coachella, Ava discussed their tendency to dress alike. "When we're separated, we're like, 'What are you wearing? Oh! That's weirdly similar,' " she shared.

Aside from acting, Ava has also pursued a career in modeling following her graduation from UC Berkeley. Reese's daughter has starred in campaigns for the likes of Pat McGrath and Beyonce's Ivy Park.

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More