Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe morphs into famous mom with iconic bikini look

Reese Witherspoon is preparing to pass the baton to her daughter, Ava Phillippe, this week. The 25-year-old is stepping into the spotlight with her acting debut on this week's installment of the ABC series Doctor Odyssey.

Ava plays Veronica, one of three college 'vixens' who is desperate for Joshua Jackson's character Max's attention.

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe channels mom in hot pink bikini The look references Elle Woods' infamous bikini in Legally Blonde

However, Reese's daughter is doing more than just following in her mom's acting footsteps – the budding performer even recreated Elle Woods' infamous bright pink bikini from Legally Blonde.

Ava was the spitting image of her mom in the behind-the-scenes promotional clip for the upcoming episode of Doctor Odyssey. The star donned a hot pink two-piece that was crafted from crochet fabric and featured a triangle-cut bikini top and matching bottoms. The bold look harked back to the sparkly pink swimwear ensemble that Elle Woods' donned during her video application for Havard in the 2001 hit film.

© Getty Images Ava is the spitting image of her mom

Reese's daughter even wore a similar chunky necklace with a gold V pendant fastened around her neck. Who could forget Elle's iconic Tiffany's heart-shaped necklace from Legally Blonde?

It seems the cast boasts a slew of star-studded names, with the other two 'vixens' played by none other than Paris Jackson and Charlotte Lawrence.

Ava looked sensational in the promotional clip posted to TikTok as she teamed the bold number with a colorful sarong that boasted hues of green, blue, and pink. The 25-year-old's luscious brunette locks were swept back into a ponytail with face framing curtain bangs.

© Alamy Stock Photo Reese stars as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde

Meanwhile, Ava's makeup oozed soft glamor with a shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy pink lip.

"Hi y'all, it's Ava Phillippe, playing Veronica on the spring break episode of Doctor Odyssey. Tune in!," she said in the video.

The episode is set to air on Thursday, with the series following a group of doctors and nurses on a cruise ship. The pilot episode aired back in September last year.

© Getty Images The mother-and-daughter duo share a similar sense of style

Reece and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe welcomed Ava back in September 1999. The actress has previously opened up about the pair's similarities when it comes to their looks and shared sense of style. "I'm so proud of her. She really rolls with it. I'm sure it's not easy looking exactly like your mother," Reese said in an interview with InStyle.

In an interview with People at Coachella, Ava discussed their tendency to dress alike. "When we're separated, we're like, 'What are you wearing? Oh! That's weirdly similar,' " she shared.

Aside from acting, Ava has also pursued a career in modeling following her graduation from UC Berkeley. Reese's daughter has starred in campaigns for the likes of Pat McGrath and Beyonce's Ivy Park.