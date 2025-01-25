Inside Ava Phillippe's life with new boyfriend in Los Angeles

Ava Phillippe has found love – and is expanding her family, after welcoming a second pup into her home.

The 24-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe went Instagram public with boyfriend Dakota Brubaker, a musician, in late 2024, with the pair spending Christmas together and visiting Ava's mom and brothers.

© The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Dakota and Ava attend The Hollywood Reporter and Instagram: Next Gen 2024 party

Dakota was her date in late November to The Hollywood Reporter and Instagram: Next Gen 2024 party, and in early December Ava shared a carousel of snaps captioned: "happy y'all-idays."

The first picture was a strip of photo booth pictures of Ava and Dakota, with Dakota kissing Ava on the cheek. Other pictures showed Ava hanging out with younger brother Tennessee, and Miss Bird, Ava's new pet pup, enjoying the fresh air out of the car window.

© Ava Phillippe Ava is kissed on the cheek by Dakota in a photobooth strip

Weeks later Ava shared another series of Christmas pictures, opening the carousel with a picture of her and Dakota wrapped up warm and holding Birdie.

"I thought maybe we could make gingerbread houses, and eat cookie dough, and go ice skating.... and maybe even hold hands.” - Buddy the Elf (also me to u)," commented Dakota.

© Ava Phillippe Ava and Dakota spent Christmas 2024 together

Dakota went to college at UC Berkeley, the same college as Ava, and moved to Los Angeles in 2024.

At the end of the year he shared an emotional post, looking back over the 12 months, revealing that he felt "like I had to grow up in so many ways that I had never considered in the start of my 20s".

"But amongst all that growing up and being cast into a bit of a storm this year I fell in love in a way I didn’t know was possible," he continued.

© Ava Phillippe Ava Phillippe's dog Birdie

Ava has also called Dakota the "dog-father" after she welcomed new pup Birdie in November 2024; Ava was already a dog mom to Benji.

The internet personality shared that the three-month-old was a rescue from the Los Angeles-based charity Wags and Walks.

Ava and Dakota both live in the city, with Ava often returning to Nashville where her mom lives part-time.

Recommended video You may also like A look inside Reese Witherspoon life in Los Angeles

© Ava Phillippe Ava Phillippe with her dog Benji

"She has blue eyes (for now?), a fantastic underbite, and the spunkiest personality. Thanks to @wagsandwalks LA, she has finally made her way home— to Benji & me!" shared Ava.

Ava's most recent post of Birdie revealed the joy the dog has given Ava, as she shared a snap of the dog with muddy paw. "Levity is her specialty...also making little holes in the dirt," she captioned the post.

Ava's pride post was supported by her mom Reese Witherspoon

Ava came out as queer in 2023, and on June 1 2024, the 24-year-old took to Instagram to share a powerful post with her followers, where she addressed comments she had previously made about sexuality and gender.

Alongside a picture of herself posing by the lake while twirling a pride flag, Ava wrote: "Once upon a time, some gal on the internet said "gender is whatever" in reference to her own sexuality. Many took her words out of context, but she knew what she meant. Anyways, this is her posting for the first day of pride month 2024."

Among those who liked her post was her supportive mom, Reese.