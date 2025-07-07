From Madrid, with love: I'm riding 1,000 miles for charity after retiring from HELLO!

Some people may look forward to retirement as a time to put their feet up, but HELLO!'s wonderful longtime Production Editor Anch Warlow had a very different plan.

As soon as he'd sent his final edition of the magazine to print in June, Anch grabbed his bike and caught a ferry to Spain, ready to take on an impressive charity challenge: riding from Madrid, where HELLO!'s mother magazine ¡HOLA! is based, all the way back to London, a distance of around 1,000 miles.

The journey takes him through northern Spain - including the beautiful wine district of Rioja - before pedalling through the beautiful countryside of southern and central France on his way north, due back in Britain at the end of July.

© FERNANDO JUNCO TELLADO Anch started off on his charity bike ride from the historic offices of HELLO!'s mother magazine, ¡HOLA!, in Madrid, Spain

On a beautiful June day, with the mercury climbing into the mid-30s in the Spanish capital, Anch's colleagues joined members of the family who own the company to give him a rousing send-off.

Head of the International Department Isabelle De Courson remarked: "Throughout his 18 years at HELLO! Anch has gone above and beyond in his commitment to readers, working tirelessly to give them the great magazine they expect. So it's totally in character for him to make an impressive effort like this for something he believes in!"

'I'd always intended to start my retirement with a big bike ride. And I wanted to mark the time I'd spent at HELLO! and show how important it was to me' Charity cyclist and retired HELLO! Production Editor Anch Warlow

Above the calls of "Campeón!" or 'champion', he took a moment or two to talk about his odyssey.

"I'd always intended to start my retirement with a big bike ride. And I wanted to mark the time I'd spent at HELLO! and show how important it was to me. So I came up with the idea of the Madrid-London trip,

"¡HOLA!/HELLO! gave generous support to my plan," he shared, adding: "I've always told people that it is a family firm but a global brand, so joining the dots felt fitting. Doing it in a sustainable way is nice too."

© FERNANDO JUNCO TELLADO The retired production editor counted on the support of ¡HOLA! and HELLO! CEO Eduardo Sánchez Pérez and Director General Javier Junco

The charity element was key, he said. "The company has always sought to highlight good causes. I chose Médecins Sans Frontières - the world's leading medical humanitarian aid organisation - to benefit, because it is needed more than ever now in different parts of the world."

Revealing that his eldest brother had previously undertaken big challenges to raise funds for MSF, Anch said it felt like a "family thing". And he mentioned the strong celebrity support MSF enjoys, from a host of stars including Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Annie Lennox, Emily Blunt and the Rolling Stones to name just a few.

Now, as he notches up the miles on his long road home, Anch can see the total that will go to the good cause rise too.

If you'd like to contribute to Anch Warlow's fundraiser for Medecins Sans Frontieres / Doctors Without Borders (MSF) , just follow this link at Just Giving.