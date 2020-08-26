Visit Britain launches Escape the Everyday campaign to support the UK tourism industry The campaign will be launching in September

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has certainly brought with it a series of obstacles and one of the hardest-hit sectors, both globally and in the UK, has without a doubt been the tourism industry. After contending with months of cancelled flights and excursions as well as stricter travel regulations, Brits are now embarking on summer staycations with their nearest and dearest – and Visit Britain are hoping to keep this momentum going.

The initiative will showcase all that the UK has to offer

The company has announced the launch of the Escape the Everyday campaign to help promote businesses and destinations across the country. Organised across three themes – Discovery, Freedom to Explore and Treat Yourself – the initiative will showcase all that the UK has to offer, from vibrant cities to coastal retreats and one-of-a-kind country escapes.

All businesses, regardless of their size, are encouraged to get involved, and can do so in a number of ways. As well as providing the potential for broadcasting opportunities, brand partnerships and paid content partnerships, Visit Britain have created a free toolkit which includes further information about the campaign as well as a number of easily downloadable marketing assets.

Staycations have become part of the 'new normal' as a result of the pandemic

Explaining the motivation behind the campaign, Visit Britain stated that:

"In a 'normal' year, the domestic tourism industry is worth £91.6 billion to the economy. With a forecast for 2020 of £46.8 billion, down 49%, it is crucial that we work together to drive domestic breaks this autumn and winter."

Set to launch in September, Escape the Everyday will be working around the clock to reassure consumers and build their confidence to book travel across the nations and regions. While holidays may look a little different this year, Visit Britain is paving the way for Brits to explore all the home-grown comforts of the UK. There's no place like home, right?

