This virtual children's birthday party idea sounds like the perfect way to celebrate during lockdown Birthdays can still be made special in lockdown - find out more

For parents everywhere, keeping children entertained during a lockdown can have its challenges, and of course this is made all the more difficult when your youngster has their birthday coming up - but are unable to have a big party with all of their pals. Fortunately Bedazzled Events, ran by Call the Midwife actress Juliet Oldfield, has decided to make the best of the lockdown by creating one-of-the-kid virtual parties complete with entertainers - and they sound fantastic!

There is a new way to celebrate birthdays during lockdown

Chatting to HELLO! about the new way to throw a children's birthday party, Juliet said: "We've had clients who would have already booked in for parties at this time, and with a four year old myself you know how important parties are at that age. What we do is friends and family can dial in and then via video link the entertainer can host games, singing, puppets and magic, or we can even organise an in-house treasure hunt! We can tailor it as well so if their mum or dad or whoever's booked the party lets us know of a special message, or if there's any really particular favourite things the child likes, we can arrange it so it feels really personal to them."

Call the Midwife actress Juliet Oldfield runs the company

READ: 9 virtual tours to keep you busy during self-isolation: from NASA to The Louvre

The online parties have just been launched, and it sounds like they have already been a big hit - and are also donating part of the funds from each shindig to the NHS. "We're getting lots of lovely responses from it and clients are booking for now and May, and even people are talking about June as well, because we're not sure how long this is going to go on for," Juliet explained. "We just want to spread some joy and cheer! At the end of the day, although you're in lockdown I don't think you should stop celebrating."

Find out more about hosting a virtual birthday party at bedazzledevents.co.uk