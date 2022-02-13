﻿
zara-mike-tindall-rome

Zara and Mike Tindall's romantic Valentine's meal in Rome isn't all that it seems

The royal couple are currently in Italy

Zara and Mike Tindall have been spotted enjoying a romantic meal in Rome on the eve of Valentine's Day – but their getaway is actually work related!

MORE: Mike Tindall's touching tribute to the Queen as she marks Platinum Jubilee year

Mike was working with The Green Room, ahead of the Sunday's Six Nations match, hosting a drinks reception and lunch alongside his friends Alex Payne and James Haskell, who work on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall makes rare comment about Kate Middleton - and he's impressed

It appears as though the royal couple managed to steal a quiet moment alone though to dine together on a sunny terrace with both of them looking relaxed and happy.

the-green-room-zara-mike

The royal couple had a cute meal together

Zara looked effortlessly chic in a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses, a navy jumper layered over a crisp white shirt, navy trousers and white trainers.

WOW: Zara and Mike Tindall's former £1.69m four-floor mansion is incredible – full tour

SEE: Zara Tindall's £140k engagement ring has been designed to perfection

The Queen's granddaughter wore her glossy blonde bob in a straight style as she beamed for the camera.

the-good-the-bad-and-the-rugby

The podcast trio are in Rome for work purposes 

Her husband Mike looked equally as casual in jeans, trainers and a polo top.

The podcast trio were also joined by rugby star Lawrence Dallaglio to have a pre-match chat. After the drinks and fine food, Zara and Mike will be joining thousands of other fans to watch the nail-biting match.

In an earlier clip, alongside Alex and James, Mike said: "It's been a lovely weekend so far and these good times will continue today."

Rugby player Mike recently spoke out after Kate Middleton was awarded Prince Harry's former rugby patronages.

kate-middleton-line-out

Mike was impressed by Kate Middleton's sporting skills 

Co-host Alex Payne told Mike and James Haskell: "Well can I just say something which is 77 caps for your country [James] and 75 caps for your country [Mike], she looks a more natural rugby player than both of you put together."

Mike replied: "I text Ellis [Genge] and said, 'Mate, please tell me anything she messed up on' so I could sort of… family WhatsApp group, get to her, and he said, 'No she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking,' and I was like [sighs]. But she has this competitive nature."

"She looked unbelievably natural," agreed Alex.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.

More on:

More about zara tindall

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back