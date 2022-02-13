Zara and Mike Tindall's romantic Valentine's meal in Rome isn't all that it seems The royal couple are currently in Italy

Zara and Mike Tindall have been spotted enjoying a romantic meal in Rome on the eve of Valentine's Day – but their getaway is actually work related!

Mike was working with The Green Room, ahead of the Sunday's Six Nations match, hosting a drinks reception and lunch alongside his friends Alex Payne and James Haskell, who work on The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

It appears as though the royal couple managed to steal a quiet moment alone though to dine together on a sunny terrace with both of them looking relaxed and happy.

The royal couple had a cute meal together

Zara looked effortlessly chic in a pair of tortoise shell sunglasses, a navy jumper layered over a crisp white shirt, navy trousers and white trainers.

The Queen's granddaughter wore her glossy blonde bob in a straight style as she beamed for the camera.

The podcast trio are in Rome for work purposes

Her husband Mike looked equally as casual in jeans, trainers and a polo top.

The podcast trio were also joined by rugby star Lawrence Dallaglio to have a pre-match chat. After the drinks and fine food, Zara and Mike will be joining thousands of other fans to watch the nail-biting match.

In an earlier clip, alongside Alex and James, Mike said: "It's been a lovely weekend so far and these good times will continue today."

Rugby player Mike recently spoke out after Kate Middleton was awarded Prince Harry's former rugby patronages.

Mike was impressed by Kate Middleton's sporting skills

Co-host Alex Payne told Mike and James Haskell: "Well can I just say something which is 77 caps for your country [James] and 75 caps for your country [Mike], she looks a more natural rugby player than both of you put together."

Mike replied: "I text Ellis [Genge] and said, 'Mate, please tell me anything she messed up on' so I could sort of… family WhatsApp group, get to her, and he said, 'No she was actually pretty good, and she was really good at kicking,' and I was like [sighs]. But she has this competitive nature."

"She looked unbelievably natural," agreed Alex.

