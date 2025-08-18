High profile airline disasters sometimes can make it seem that flying is more dangerous these days. Planes might statistically be one of the safest modes of transport on the planet, but not everyone always perceives it that way.

While some are perfectly content taking a nap or watching in-flight movies, others are gripped to their seats - if they even get on a flight at all.

There are a whole host of common phobias, and aerophobia is one of them. And when it comes to anxiety about flying there's an endless list of questions one might have.

Do pilots experience fear? Can the fear of flying really be overcome? Are there more plane crashes now than before, or is that just because of what we see on the news? And are those safety instructions at the beginning of a flight really that important?

Airline pilot Perico Durán is the fight safety expert we needed to answer all of these questions and more. An Airbus A320 Captain with over 25 years of experience as a commercial airline pilot, he also spends much of his time outside the cockpit helping people who are afraid to fly, both on his Instagram page and his own Spain-based online academy.

With guidance and advice, he's helping those who suffer with fear of flying, helping them understand everything from how a plane works to how they can boost their confidence and overcome their anxiety. The good news is that it's never too late to learn.

Perico, how did your interest in helping people overcome their fear of flying begin? After so many years of flying, I started receiving a lot of messages from people who suffered every time they had to get on a plane. They told me their stories, how they would shut down, their desire to travel, but also their anxiety, their panic attacks… And I realized they didn't have a trustworthy place to turn to. Is flying safe? Yes. It's even safer than most people imagine. Aviation is the safest industry in the world. Everything is planned and reviewed again and again: from the design of the planes to the procedures we pilots follow. Flying is incredibly safe; what fails sometimes is your perception.

So, is the fear of flying irrational? It's a fear that isn't based on real danger, but on how we perceive it. I don't like to call it ‘irrational’ because that invalidates what someone is feeling as real. But it can be described as a learned fear. And what is learned can be unlearned. How did you start helping people with a fear of flying? I started sharing videos on social media. Explaining how a plane works, what turbulence is, how we prepare for each flight… I wanted to demystify something that, from the outside, can seem very complex. And little by little, a community fighting against the fear of flying began to come together.



Can the fear of flying really be overcome? Yes... I have hundreds of success stories. People who write to me saying: “I flew after years [of not travelling by plane] and enjoyed it.” Others who did it with anxiety, but with pride. There isn't a single magic formula, but with knowledge, proper tools, and support, you can regain peace of mind. And with it, freedom.

Are there more plane crashes now than before? No. There are far fewer. What happens is that now, with social media and the news, any incident spreads in seconds. But the reality is that aviation has never been as safe as it is today.



Who’s more afraid to fly, men or women? Both experience it, but often women express it more openly and ask for help sooner. There are men who also suffer from it, but they tend to hide it more because they’re embarrassed.

And children? How can we reassure them if they’re afraid to fly? With our own attitude. If we as adults transmit calm, children can feel it. We need to normalise flying, explain what's going to happen in basic terms, and turn it into a positive experience. Sometimes children's fear is just a reflection of ours. How do pilots experience fear? Do they ever feel it? Fear is a human, and necessary, emotion. Nobody wants a reckless pilot who is never afraid. It’s precisely fear, well understood, that makes us prudent, follow procedures, and not get too overconfident. The important thing is how [fear] is managed. In our case, that fear is covered with layers: years of instruction, a lot of flight hours, constant training, experience, teamwork… All of that turns that emotion into something that works for us - which keeps us vigilant but doesn't impede us. How important are the safety instructions at the beginning of the flight? Very important. Even if you've flown a hundred times, it's worth listening to them. Each plane can have its peculiarities. Knowing how to act, where the life vest is, or how to put on the oxygen mask can make a difference if something happens.

