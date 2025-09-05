The Thursday Murder Club's 12-acre grand estate is less than two hours from London

New Netflix movie, The Thursday Murder Club, has been one of the most anticipated film releases of the year; if not for the exciting and intriguing plot, written by Richard Osman, then certainly for the star-studded cast of Oscar-winning talent. Leading the pack is former James Bond legend Pierce Brosnan, and Dame Helen Mirren, followed by equally starry names like Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley, David Tennant and Naomi Ackie.

But it's not just the impressive roster of actors playing the many characters; the quintessentially British backdrop has also caught the eye of viewers. So, where was the movie filmed? While various places make up the answer, there is one location the production team chose for its grand and palatial aesthetic that stands out. And if film lovers – and tourists – fancy a trip to see it for themselves, it's under two hours from the capital.

The grand estate where they filmed The Thursday Murder Club, and it's close to London

To film scenes at the fictional retirement home called Coopers Chase, the cast and crew headed to Englefield Estate, close to Reading in Berkshire. The Grade-II listed, 16th-century stately home and its surrounding gardens provide the perfect backdrop for the film, not least for its royal-esque beauty, but its sprawling scenery that creates a stunning tableau for a contrastingly murderous plot.

According to the website, "Englefield Gardens, St Mark's Church and the drive can also be seen in the film, which was shot in the summer of 2024." Englefield Estate is just beyond Reading and Theale, and close to Newbury in Berkshire. By car, fans can hop onto the M4 westbound from London and expect to reach it in roughly one hour and 30 minutes.

© Shutterstock / Konmac Englefield House in Berkshire is just one hour and 30 minutes from London and features sprawling gardens visitors can explore

Can you visit Englefield House, where they filmed The Thursday Murder Club?

The house itself is closed to the public as it is privately owned; however, the formal gardens on the estate, consisting of 12 acres, are open to the public on Mondays, including Bank Holidays, and can be explored by visitors for a price of £5. The website also reads: "There are many miles of public footpaths and bridleways that the Estate has made available for public access, including walking, exercise, wildlife spotting or quiet contemplation."

© Giles Keyte/Netflix Tom Ellis and Pierce Brosnan filming The Thursday Murder Club outside Englefield House

Peter Carson, Englefield Estate's Events and Filming Manager, said: "It was a pleasure to host the cast and crew of The Thursday Murder Club here at the Estate. We are very lucky to welcome film crews to Englefield regularly, but the popularity of this story and the calibre of the cast provided an extra level of interest and excitement." It seems it's not Netflix's first time filming at Englefield, as the production team behind the Lena Dunham-created show Too Much, starring Meg Stalter and Will Sharpe, also filmed scenes there.

© Giles Keyte/Netflix Celia Imrie, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley filming The Thursday Murder Club

Where else did they film the Thursday Murder Club?

Meanwhile, the team behind The Thursday Murder Club also headed to the Hertfordshire village of Aldbury to film scenes that replicated the fictional town of Fairhaven. The cast and crew also headed to Hertfordshire to film interior scenes that couldn't be shot at Englefield. For those scenes, an 18th-century country house called Gaddesden Place was the location of choice, which is another stately home that is privately owned but has been used for other TV and film productions in the past.