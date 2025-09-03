9 rules when travelling with your partner for the first time

When it comes to reducing the risk of a fall-out and ensuring harmony in a relationship, think of effective communication as the number one rule. Jo Hayes, a world-leading etiquette expert and founder of EtiquetteExpert.Org, specialising in social skills, says that communication is the key. "While there is a level of needing to be able to 'go with the flow', and adapt when on vacation - and certainly when travelling with someone else for the first time - communicating expectations/preferences can save a lot of conflict, frustration and arguments."

She adds: "Discussing such things before will bring all expectations into the open while you're still in 'comfortable' territory at home, enabling you to discuss plans, and figure out a compromise before the 'heat of the moment'." Joanne Jones, Relationship Expert at Trusted Psychics, agrees: "Some of us love a busy schedule with early morning sightseeing, while others want languid mornings and spa days. So, if you don't talk about each other's needs beforehand, it's easy to get out of sync. You are not criticising each other's preferences but being realistic and planning so that both of you can have an equally enjoyable holiday."