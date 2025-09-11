5 'rugged' coastal Devon hotspots where The Roses was filmed

With a starry cast featuring Olivia Colman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Ncuti Gatwa and Kate McKinnon, it's no wonder that new release The Roses is the film everyone seems to be talking about. The movie is based on the book The War of the Roses by Warren Adler, and it's also a retelling of the 1989 film of the same name. For those unfamiliar, it follows Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman), who move to the States for work and to raise a family, though their marriage takes a turn for the worse.

The movie's backdrop is sunny California, but it might surprise viewers to learn that it was, in fact, filmed on the Devonshire coast. There are endless picturesque spots in Devon that are a must-visit, and you could even go along and see where Olivia and Benedict shot their scenes for the feature movie. Click through the gallery to see the gorgeous Devon locations where they filmed The Roses.

© Shutterstock / David John Davies The Winking Prawn, Salcombe This coastal restaurant was used to shoot the standout dinner party scenes in the film. Known for its seafood and laid-back, friendly atmosphere, it's the ideal spot to soak up the charm of Salcombe. South West holiday rental company, Perfect Stays, lists it as one of their top recommended restaurants when visiting the area.



© Getty Images Cliff Road, Salcombe There are plenty of spots in Salcombe that are easy on the eye, especially given that it's located in the South Devon area of outstanding beauty. Cliff Road in particular was used for several dramatic sequences and offers some of the best views in town. There are pretty pastel houses, boutique shops and the sparkling estuary as a backdrop.



© Getty Images Combe Martin, North Devon The cast and crew also headed to north Devon to the cliffs of Combe Martin, which is where Theo and Ivy's house is located. Perfect Stays says: "This rugged stretch of coastline provides some of the most atmospheric exterior shots – and is perfect for bracing coastal walks."



© Getty Images Salcombe Harbour & Ferry Steps The beautiful stretch of harbour makes many appearances in the background of the film's scenes. If you're lucky enough to visit, you can wander the waterfront, watch the boats and hop on the ferry to East Portlemouth for a day excursion.

