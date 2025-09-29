10 happiest places to live in the UK - including the 'Asparagus capital'

It's impossible to define happiness by a one-size-fits-all metric. As with anything subjective, something that keeps one going might be an energy drain for another. Some thrive off a hectic lifestyle, whether through their career, family and social lives, while others prosper when adopting a slower approach. It's therefore tricky to determine what makes one place a happy place to live. However, it can be argued that a decent standard of living is certainly a way to increase one's chances of feeling pretty happy overall, and location is one determining factor.

Research conducted in a new report found that certain places in the UK offer a higher level of contentment for their residents than others. In short, some towns, The Guardian found, have been labelled the 'happiest' places to live. While they likely differ with fluctuating socio-economic factors from year to year, here are ten places that could offer you a happier way of living should you decide to call them your home.

© Getty Images Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland This town, on paper, seems to offer it all. But given that it topped the list of happiest places to live, it appears that it lives up to its description. The civil parish in Northumberland boasts history, cobbled streets, cosy cafes and scenic coastal views. It has also built up a reputation on screen, thanks to being a filming location for ITV shows like Vera, proving its idyllic backdrop is TV-worthy.



© Getty Images Evesham, Worcestershire Nestled in the West Midlands region and sitting on the banks of the River Avon, it's hard not to consider Evesham a quintessentially British town, and that's just from a glance at pictures. With pretty churches, riverbank walks, its fruitful market town and its historical ties to neighbouring town Stratford-upon-Avon, it seems to have it all. It's also billed as a family-friendly place to live and for those with a penchant for vegetables, since it's delightfully known as the 'Asparagus capital' of England.



© Getty Images Caernarfon, Gwynedd, Wales With Eryri (Snowdonia) on its fringes, and the picturesque island of Anglesey in its distance, the Welsh town of Caernarfon holds its historical ties close. The port town offers culture, a connection to the surrounding nature and a welcoming atmosphere for families and also visiting tourists. There's also the Beacon Climbing Centre nearby for thrill seekers.



© Getty Images Durham, County Durham Durham was previously listed by HELLO! in our Cathedral Cities guide, and its landscape, history, and culture make it overall a fantastic place to live. Research found that its residents were happy with the way of life, blending modernity with classical elements, plus a coalition between greenery and the water of the famous River Wear.



© Getty Images York, North Yorkshire Heading some 70 miles south of Durham, York has also been listed as a happy place to live, and while, of course, it is a different city entirely, the reasons are similar to those of Durham. Cosy yet world-renowned pubs, cobbled streets, incredible architecture, and welcoming people provide its charm, topped off with medieval history offering wonder and culture.



© Shutterstock / Graham King Wokingham, Berkshire This is my neck of the woods, so you'd be forgiven for calling out my bias, but Wokingham has been listed in many listicles as one of the best places to live, certainly in the southeast of England. Rightmove features it in its top 10, and while house prices can be steep, the proximity to London and Reading – not to mention easy connections to airports Heathrow and Gatwick, and a short drive from southern coastal towns – mean it's incredibly well-placed. The town is pretty, the people are friendly, and it offers a nice blend of modernity and classic architecture.



© Getty Images Perth, Perthshire, Scotland Hailed for its stunning natural beauty, the city of Perth in Scotland is another place known for its happy residents. And it's not hard to understand why when you consider its riverside location, amenities like restaurants, bars, museums and hiking spots, there's something for everyone.



© Shutterstock / Kevin Hellon Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire With trains taking travellers into London in as little as 21 minutes, Aylesbury is another town offering a countryside retreat away from the city without venturing too far from the Big Smoke. Art and literature lovers might be swayed by this town's offerings, including the Roald Dahl Children's Gallery and the Waterside Theatre.



© Getty Images Richmond upon Thames, Greater London When it comes to towns within the parameters of England's capital city, Rightmove lists Richmond as its top choice. Is it accessible to everyone? With house prices averaging £939,329, the honest answer is no, but for those who do call it home, it appears it delivers in satisfaction. It doesn't take long to get into the city, but the riverside restaurants, 'town' atmosphere, not to mention the sprawling Richmond park on its doorstep, all make it feel pleasantly, well, un-London-like. I've often wandered its streets, dreaming about calling it home one day.

