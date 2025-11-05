This ‘genius’ suitcase is influencer-approved for every holiday type – and it’s now available in a chic pink

The importance of a good suitcase cannot be understated. Your luggage should be practical but look chic, be lightweight but durable, and easily accessible but secure. An amazing suitcase will have all of these characteristics, as well as multiple compartments for separating your holiday wardrobe.

Savvy travellers know this. They own suitcases that can do it all – from a weekend city break to a week in the sun. And if savvy traveller is the vibe you’re looking to emulate on your next trip, then Nere is the brand to have on your radar.

The brand’s Venture suitcase sold out nearly instantly upon its initial release in January this year. Coming in a variety of delicious tonal hues (including khaki, taupe and a muted navy) and three sizes of cabin, medium and large, it became a social media sensation.

And now, the suitcase Gods have answered our prayers once again, with the Nere Venture being released in a brand new pink colourway. The pastel hue is perfect for adding some personality to your luggage, with additional extras including a matching luggage tag and set of three packing cubes.

As with the existing five colours, the pink shell is made from Nere’s signature scratch-resistant and durable polycarbonate, with a smooth four-wheel base that offers a smooth, 360-degree glide. Rolling through customs has never been easier… or so chic.

Inside, it’s the same internal pocket system that made the Nere Venture go viral in the first place, including the handy wet pocket, which keeps damp items separate from the rest of your belongings. The dual opening system offers you easy access from either side, so you can quickly grab whatever you need while on the go.

The Nere Venture, at a glance Three sizes of cabin (hand luggage), check-in medium and check-in large

Dual opening system with clever divider system inside

Convenient wet pocket, as well as separate compartment for shoes

Eight spinning wheels for smooth gliding through the airport – and outside

Recessed TSA-approved combination lock to give you peace of mind

Influencer-approved suitcase that’s as chic as it is practical

The reviews on the Nere Venture speak for themselves. The luggage system has a five-star average on the brand’s website, with verified buyers boasting that it is “perfect”.

One shopper, named Charlotte, penned: “This suitcase is exactly what I was hoping it to be. I've flown with it three times so far and it seems sturdy. The locks work well, the top opening is really helpful for packing and easy access, and the inner pockets (especially the waterproof one) are useful. I was able to fill [the check-in medium size] while staying just below the 23kg limit, so the size is ideal for most hold luggage weight limits. It also looks good and moves smoothly!”

The Nere Venture has a dual opening system with clever divider system inside

Another buyer, named Deborah, said about the cabin size Venture: “Such a clever nest design; the dual opening is genius. The wheels glide smoothly and it has a gorgeous colour. I love everything about this suitcase. I have the whole set – vanity case and small beauty hard shell case, and it looks and feels stunning. I’m super happy!”

