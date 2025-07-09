7 unique Prime Day sale suitcases that you'll definitely be able to spot in baggage claim

I travel transatlantically at least once or twice a year, and in the past there was always nothing worse than getting a baggage claim and struggling to find my black suitcase in a sea of, well, identical luggage, after a 10 hour flight.

So I vowed to never buy one again.

My advice for the easiest way to make your luggage stand out at baggage claim? Choose luggage in bright hues, chic designs or bold patterns as an alternative to a black suitcase.

I invested in pink luggage and some bright, fun luggage tags and now I never struggle to find my unique bag. And in the process I made a utilitarian staple into a style statement - win win!

Amazon Prime Day: Sale deals on bold suitcases and luggage sets

If my past self sounds like the current you and you want to make your travel just a little bit easier, you’ll want to check out my Amazon Prime Day finds so you can grab some bold luggage for less, from bright colors and patterns to standout vintage and quiet luxury designs.

These major deals are the perfect opportunity to make an upgrade, and I've included both individual suitcases and full sets - the leopard print is to die for - so you can choose how much you want to commit to your bold new luggage style to help you stand out.

I scrolled through so many Prime Day deals, and found so may unexpected vibrant colors, from electric orange to powder pink, retro bags and fun prints - all such a refreshing change from the boring black suitcase.

And to be honest I’ve never really considered going with luggage featuring bold or quirky patterns, so now I have my eye on the suitcases in leopard and floral designs to shop for myself.

How I chose the best deals on suitcases that stand out

Unique style: There’s always a chance someone will have the same suitcase as you, but these all will give you the biggest chance to stand out on the luggage claim belt.

So keep scrolling to shop, and start to travel in style...

1/ 7 Floral suitcase © Amazon My pick: Betsey Johnson 30 Inch Hardside Suitcase Rating: 4.2 stars

4.2 stars Shoppers say: “ Best luggage I’ve found and pretty too! I love my Betsey Johnson luggage. I have one of these suitcases that I have been using the last 3 or 4 years. It has held up to the airline abuse on quite a few flights. I just ordered this second one for my next trip. My other brands keep getting destroyed by the airlines. This one is more expensive than most others but well worth it.”

Editor's note "A bold floral is always a hit, and so fashionable - and when it comes to luggage the print is a blooming lovely option, too, if you want your suitcase to be identifiable at the airport."



2/ 7 Polka Dot Luggage © Amazon My pick: Rockland Laguna Beach Hardside Spinner Wheel Luggage Rating: 4.4 stars

4.4 stars Shoppers say:” I love this luggage so much! It’s so cute, plenty of zippered space and perfect variety of sizes!” Editor's note "I love a great polka dot - and although I usually go for dresses in the print, a spot-bedecked suitcase is now on my wish list. It’s so fun and is definitely a cheery bag to greet you when you disembark from a long flight."



3/ 7 Leopard print suitcase © Amazon My pick: Larvender Hardside Suitcase Set Rating: 4.5 stars

4.5 stars Shoppers say: "Has served me well. I've used these on several trips now, always ridiculously overweight and bulging. They have held fast every time. One would think at least one wheel would have fallen off by now. Nope. The only damage is caused by the airlines scratching them up. Ought to be a crime considering how beautiful this color combination is. Very reliable luggage." Editor's note "Leopard print is a hot look right now, and there’s no reason why you can’t go a little bit wild with your luggage, too! This Leopard print suitcase is spot on if you want to make a style statement."



4/ 7 Pink luggage © Amazon My pick: Samsonite Freeform Expandable Luggage Rating: 4.4 stars



4.4 stars Shoppers say: “Durable. Rolled this suitcase through the cobblestone streets of Italy, on trains, buses, checked it at the airport and it still looks brand new”. Editor's note "All of my suitcases are rosy-hued, and I never have a problem spying them on the luggage carousel. Plus I feel so stylish even when I’m dragging them through the airport, looking and feeling rough after a 24-hour journey. I’m definitely team pretty in pink!"



5/ 7 Quiet luxury suitcase © Amazon My pick: Delsey Paris Chatelet Air 2.0 Hardside Luggage Rating: 4.4 stars



4.4 stars Shoppers say: "Lovely, sturdy luggage. This luggage is so outstanding that the porter picking up my luggage exclaimed that it was the most beautiful, well made luggage that he had recently handled for a customer. Other customers picking their own luggage also commented on my lovely luggage." Editor's note “If your TikTok or Instagram feed is filled with quiet luxury vibes for your home or your wardrobe, step the luxe vibe up a notch in your luggage, too. Light neutrals and leather (or leather look) details are the way to (quietly) stand out at baggage claim.”

6/ 7 Bold color block suitcase © Amazon My pick: Away Large Checked Luggage, 29" Hardside Suitcase Rating: 4.5 stars



4.5 stars Shoppers say: ”Just got back from an international trip, and this Away suitcase crushed it. Tons of space without feeling bulky, super well-organized inside, and the wheels? Effortless. Glides through airports, train stations, cobblestone streets—you name it.It handles international travel like a pro, fits a surprising amount, and still looks brand new. The design is sleek, the build is solid, and it just works. If you travel even a little, this bag is worth every penny.” Editor's note "If you really want to stand out, pick an uncommon color that really says, 'HEY, I’M HERE! ' Like bright orange or red. "By the way, my pick, Away, is also approved by the frequent flyer jet-set from Margot Robbie to Kylie Jenner.”

