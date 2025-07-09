I commute 12+ hours a week - here’s everything I’m buying in the Amazon Prime sale to make my journey bearable

Hello, I’m writing this feature on the train to work - oh, the irony of this. It turns out when you’re a writer with a hefty commute, your notes app is your best friend.

Do you know what else I tend to do during my commute from the Midlands to London for work? Well, I shop. A lot. It’s a dangerous game, but as a Shopping Editor I consider it research for work so it’s absolutely fine (isn’t it?).

For this morning’s commute the Amazon Prime sale is my latest obsession. I have been trawling through the deals looking at what I might want to buy. Instead of the kitchen items or the beauty bargains I’m usually looking for, I decided to shop for some items that might make my commute all the more bearable - and so I thought I’d share them with you.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to carry unnecessary items in my bag when I head to the office three times a week but there are some things in the sale that will just make my journeys to work and back a little more bearable.

How I chose the best train travel essentials

Easy! I know all about the commuter struggles. From delayed trains to packed trains and even perfectly running trains, it can all get a little bit of a chore and a bore. I'm hoping this list inspires you to purchase something that will improve your life even just a little bit. I've tried to pick items that are affordable (the Kindle and the Apple Airpods might be a little expensive, but they make great gifts for someone you love who travels for work) but there are deals that are super cheap and cheerful. If you're reading this on your commute, safe travels.

Commuting essentials I've found in the Amazon Prime Day sale

1/ 12 Kindle © Kindle Editor's Note: Ok, this is an obvious one but who wants to carry around a heavy book in their work bag? Certainly not me, which is why a Kindle is the perfect purchase for commuters. Need a new book? I've got a great roundup of the best books to read this summer.

2/ 12 Neck Fan © Amazon Editor's Note: If you’ve been on a jam packed train during the heatwave you’ll know the pain of being super hot and bothered. This neck fan will be the answer to all your prayers. I do love a regular handheld fan, but sometimes you need a hands-free option. If you prefer a handheld fan I have a brilliant roundup and lots of them are on sale.

3/ 12 Power Bank © Amazon Editor's Note: While some of the trains I catch do have charging points nowadays, I prefer not to risk it. Especially when your ticket is on your phone - it’s just too stressful. Instead a lightweight power bank is top of my Amazon wish list.



4/ 12 Ninja Thirsti Water Bottle © Amazon Editor's Note: Granted, I love my Stanley bottle, but it’s just not practical for my commute. Instead I’m leaning more towards this slim Ninja Thirsti Water Bottle which comes in an array of colours.

5/ 12 Work Bag © Amazon Editor's Note: I have written a whole roundup about the best laptop bags, but there is this one I’ve found in the Prime Day sale that I just know is a keeper. Not what you're looking for? I have a full roundup of the best laptop bags for women.

6/ 12 Apple AirPods © Amazon Editor's Note: I’m often moaning about people on the train to London- in fact, just right now as I’m typing this there is a woman with her phone on loud watching TikToks (grr!), so with that in mind, Apple AirPods are an absolute must. I can’t leave home without mine.



7/ 12 Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs © Amazon Editor's Note: If purchasing AirPods is a little excessive, these Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs might come in handy.

8/ 12 Apple AirTag (4 pack) © Amazon Editor's Note: We all know the importance of keeping those valuables safe, and that includes your commuting essentials. Apple AirTags are a great way of tracking your items in the Find My app.

9/ 12 Universal Mobile Phone Stand © Amazon Editor's Note: You know how it is, you decide to go for a drink after work and all of a sudden you find yourself on the slowest train home known to man. This is when this genius invention will come in handy, watch your favourite show in the comfort of your, um, train seat.

10/ 12 Bento Lunch Box © Amazon Editor's Note: Every commuter knows the stress of taking last night’s leftovers to the office - checking countless times on whether it’s leaked or not. I’ve decided I need something more robust for my lunch time feasts which is why I’m adding this Bento Box to my basket.



11/ 12 Shoe Bag For Travel © Amazon Editor's Note: As a woman on a mission to get to work on time, I tend to journey into the office wearing my sneaks and changing into my heels, ballet flats or sandals once I get to my desk. It makes life easier but I don’t love the thought of my pavement pounding footwear loose and free in my bag, so I think this shoe bag would come in handy

