London events this weekend: From ice skating to sustainable fashion and Christmas movies London is getting festive already...

London offers some great events that will help you escape the cold and get into the festive spirit. From watching Last Christmas at the cinema to ice skating at a rooftop bar and sipping champagne in a hot tub overlooking the Thames, we take a look at some of the best things to do...

In Soho? Have a cocktail-fuelled night at Scarlett Green

Soho hotspot Scarlett Green has just launched its new series of evening entertainment, Scarlett Nights, and we are so there for it! The trendy restaurant, which specialises in Aussie fare, has a new £39.50 bottomless menu that is served from Thursday to Saturday nights to the backdrop of live DJs. Pick from either the Aussie BBQ meat board or the vegan board, both of which are overflowing with goodness. The carnivores are guaranteed to get the meat sweats with the 28-day dry-aged grass-fed onglet steak, the herb and fennel sausages, smoky BBQ back ribs and free-range lamb tomahawk. The sharing platter is a feast for the eyes and the palette and comes with two sides of your choice. It'll be hard to fit in anything after your meat feast, but make sure you indulge in the Melbourne Mars bar cheesecake ball for dessert. Crack the chocolate dome to unleash the melted Mars bar deliciousness. What's more, you'll pair your food with free-flowing prosecco, beer or wine for 90 minutes, and a sharing pornstar cocktail fountain, a real showstopper on your table.

WHEN: Monday – Thursday: 7am to 11pm | Friday - Saturday: 7am to 12am | Sunday: 8am to 10pm

WHERE: 4 Noel Street, Soho, London, W1F 8GB

For more information visit daisygreenfood.com

See Last Christmas at the cinema

Watch the trailer

If you're trying to escape the cold, snuggle up with some popcorn in front of Last Christmas. Written by Emma Thompson, the festive movie follows Kate, played by Emilia Clarke, who works as Santa's elf in a Christmas store where she meets Tom, played by Henry Golding. But is Tom too good to be true?

WHEN: Released 15 November 2019

WHERE: Cinemas across the UK.

For more information visit odeon.co.uk

Sip champagne in a hot tub

It's hard not to love the winter weather when you can climb into a bubbling Nordic woodland hot-tub overlooking the Thames in the centre of London. Fulham Beach Club has been transformed into an Alpine ski chalet where you can shelter from the cold in fur-lined cabins and magical igloos, taste the flameless cheesy fondue, sip on Prosecco and listen to live bands.

WHEN: From 7 November

WHERE: Neverland, Wandsworth Bridge Road, London SW6 2TY

For more information visit winterlandlondon.com

The Winter Forest at Broadgate Circle

Ready to get into the Christmas spirit? Head down to London's Broadgate Circle and soak up some festive fun at The Winter Forest, a pop-up in collaboration with mixer brand Fever Tree. Snow-covered pine trees and twinkling lights provide the perfect backdrop for an array of fantastic food and drink options and live music. There are visits from Santa, gin tastings, wellbeing workshops and winter-themed floral workshops – and make sure you stop by the Fever Tree Winter Lodge, a Christmassy escape for those looking for a cosy evening complete with soft, cosy seating.

WHEN: 6 November - 20 December 2019

WHERE: Broadgate Circle between Liverpool Street Station and Finsbury Avenue Square

For more information visit broadgate.co.uk

READ: Where was The Crown series 3 filmed?

Sustainable shopping for a good cause

Love Not Landfill is opening a pop-up shop in Seven Dials this weekend which is offering a selection of sustainable clothes. Fashion influencers have chosen 500 pieces from their partner charity for the pop-up, and all profits gathered from sales will go to their charity. Think affordable pieces from designer labels, a mend and repair station for alterations and talks and demos on eco-friendly fashion.

WHEN: 14-17 November 2019

WHERE: 47-49 Neal St, London, WC2H 9PJ

For more information visit lovenotlandfill.org

Get your skates on at Bar Elba

Head to the rooftop in Waterloo for some free skating and a drink at Bar Elba. Open from 13 November, the skating rink pop up offers the full winter wonderland experience, with hot Blood Orange gin cocktails, roast meat sandwiches, cosy blankets to keep warm and the opportunity to try skating or curling.

WHEN: From 13 November

WHERE: Bar Elba, Rooftop Mercury House, 109-117 Waterloo Rd, Lambeth, London SE1 8UL

For more information visit bar-elba.co.uk

View Christmas lights at Burlington Arcade

On Tuesday 12 November, celebrities such as James Middleton, Ashley James and Sophie Habboo as well as boutique owners gathered in Mayfair to witness the world’s oldest shopping arcades, Burlington Arcade, light up for Christmas. And none other than Dame Judi Dench did the honours of switching on the Christmas lights! As well as celebrating its 200th anniversary, this year the shopping destination will launch the 'Harrods - Kingdom of Christmas' pop-up and newly-opened Christian Louboutin boutique.

WHEN: From 12 November

WHERE: Burlington Arcade, 51 Piccadilly, Mayfair, London W1J 0QJ

For more information visit burlingtonarcade.com

Enjoy festive dining on a gun bus

For an unusual festive private dining experience, why not try climbing aboard a converted gun bus once used for ferrying hunters and beaters around Scotland's largest sporting estates? Mac & Wild have teamed up with Highland Park Whisky to offer guests a Land Rover Private Dining Gun Bus complete with festoon lighting, winter pines and fur blankets, where you can enjoy an array of Scottish Christmas foods. Choose a three-course Christmas set menu or feast on a Santa’s Scotch Egg with Cranberry Ketchup & Pine Salt or the Christmas Burger with Pork Stuffing, Venison Patty, Melted Morangie Brie, Red Cabbage, Shredded Sprout Tops and Festive Fries. Sounds delicious!

WHEN: Starts with St Andrew’s Day Special on Saturday 30 November. Book a date.

WHERE: Outside Mac and Wild, 9A Devonshire Square, Spitalfields, London EC2M 4YN

For more information visit macandwild.com

MORE: Coca-Cola Christmas Truck 2019 dates confirmed - where to find it