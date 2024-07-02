I stayed at this luxury beachfront hotel in one of Majorca's most unexpected resorts

Tourists and travellers flocking to Majorca this summer will find a wealth of beautiful destinations and resorts to choose from. And while many will make a beeline for Port d'Andratx in the south or Alcudia and Pollenca in the north, or the capital city of Palma, the conveniently located Playa de Palma shouldn't be overlooked.

A quick Google search brings up mixed reviews of the area, with some even touting it as the new Magaluf. It's extremely popular with German tourists and expats, and by night the main strip turns into a drinking and clubbing hotspot.

The hotel has prime beachfront location on Playa de Palma

But there are so many benefits to staying in the area, I soon discovered after checking in at the Iberostar Selection Playa de Palma.

The five-star hotel combines luxury with convenience. As part of the Iberostar Group, it has a high benchmark for quality, comfort, service, and gastronomy. It's a stone's throw away from the boulevard of bars, restaurants, shops, and cafes, but the hustle and bustle of the main strip can easily be avoided if you so wish.

The hotel has prime location, sitting beachfront on the blue flag Playa de Palma, an undeniably beautiful, long sandy beach with clear azure warm waters. It was totally understated and unexpected considering it's just an eight-minute drive to Majorca's main international airport, and 15 minutes from Palma city.

If you're travelling to the Spanish island for a short break or can only spare a couple of nights away, then the hotel is well worth a visit for its practical location.

The hotel's vibe

As expected of a chain, the Iberostar Selection Playa de Palma is big. Not overwhelmingly big, but it isn't a quaint boutique hotel. It boasts 182 rooms designed for couples and families wanting a luxury holiday and while it isn't strictly an all-inclusive because it doesn't offer a full-board option, it does have that feel to it – albeit a premium one at that.

The hotel boasts 182 rooms designed for couples and families wanting a luxury holiday

We were welcomed with fruit skewers and bubbly, or non-alcoholic refreshments, at check in, and each given a bracelet with a wooden fob on it that acted as our room key.

Sustainability is a big part of the Iberostar Group's appealing ethos. There's no single-use plastic on site, guests can make use of the paid-for electric vehicle charging station if they've rented a car, and a purified water fountain on each floor allows you to fill up the glass bottles provided in your room.

The hotel group's model actually focuses on the oceans, hence the calming blue and white colour scheme throughout, and in 2017 it launched its Wave Of Change movement that has three lines of action: eliminating single-use plastics, promoting responsible fish consumption, and caring for coastal health.

The luxurious rooms

We stayed in a Premium Terrace Junior Suite Pool View room that felt very luxurious and was extremely spacious. On top of the king size bed, there was ample room for our toddler's cot plus a sofa. The bathroom was wonderfully large too, with double sinks, a big bath, and a separate shower room and toilet.

All the amenities expected of a five-star hotel were included, such as bathrobes, slippers, a safe, and a mini bar.

Many rooms offer a pool or sea view

The selling point of our particular room was its access to the communal terrace that overlooked the main pool and was on the same level as the Sunset champagne bar, so it was great for listening to the bar's live music at night from the comfort of our garden chairs.

The outdoor space was decked out with Balinese beds, egg chairs, and artificial grass for the kids to run around in. I would definitely suggest booking this type of room if you're a family.

The fabulous food and drink

Breakfast and dinner are served in the main Playa Blanca Restaurant, which was bright and airy. Buffets can be a bit hit and miss in chains, but I was so impressed by the selection of food on offer, both Spanish, Majorcan, and international, not to mention the themed nights such as Mexican cuisine.

While you can feast on the prepared hot dishes such as paella, pizza, and roast suckling pig, there were various stations where chefs cooked fresh food on the spot, such as salmon, tuna, or steak at the grill bar, or design-your-own pasta at the pasta bar. There was always a healthy selection of cheese, charcuterie, and salads to start, as well as a tempting dessert section that had fresh fruit, chocolate fondue, cakes, sweet treats, and an ice cream bar.

The variety at breakfast was also exceptional, with the previous night's grill station turned into an omelette and eggs one, and a crepe and pancake stand, while ready-made food offerings included pastries and fry-ups.

Buffet breakfast and dinner are served in the main, bright and airy restaurant

For pre or post-dinner drinks, the Sunset champagne bar is a must-visit. Enjoy the chill-out music, cocktails, and beautiful views over the Mediterranean at golden hour, while at night it gets quite buzzy with live music.

And speaking of unbeatable views, another restaurant worth mentioning can be found in sister hotel Iberostar Selection Llaut Palma located down the road. The hotel's pan Asian-fusion restaurant and cocktail bar, Katagi Blau, boasts a rooftop setting with expansive views over the bay of Palma.

The food really is as fabulous as the setting, from the Shanghai bao and signature black cod, to the salmon tiger roll and the mixed sashimi. It's a real gastronomic experience in itself, all thanks to chef Jose Pellegrino who creatively combines Asian dishes with a Majorcan touch.

Soak up golden hour at the Sunset champagne bar

The facilities

Back to Iberostar Selection Playa de Palma. As mentioned, the hotel is big, but not overwhelmingly big.

There is one main pool on the ground floor that never felt too crowded considering how many guests were staying – the advantage of having the beach a two-minute walk away. One downside is that the pool isn't heated in the summer, so it does feel quite cold when you first dip your toes in.

The pool is located on the ground floor, although Star Prestige members can make use of another rooftop infinity pool

For those wanting some 'me time' on holiday, the SPA Sensations has a whole range of body, facial, and beauty treatments on offer. I highly recommend treating yourself to a pamper session; my massage was absolutely heavenly and carried out by a friendly therapist.

There's also a sauna, steam bath, whirlpool bath, bucket shower, and sensations shower in the spa area. While a fitness room is also available for those who can't go a day without exercising, even when on holiday!

Indulge in some 'me time' at the SPA Sensations

It's worth noting that extra paid-for services can be arranged by the hotel, including golf and water sports, while guests on a cycling holiday can also store their bikes in the hotel's garage.

How family-friendly is it?

While the hotel does, of course, cater to all ages and families are extremely welcome, there aren't any specific dedicated areas for children, such as a baby pool, a kids' club, or a games room, which can be found in other Iberostar branches. There were certainly cots and high chairs available for little ones, and shallow areas of the pool to swim in, but no specific facilities for infants.

The hotel is perhaps suited to older children, who can make more use of the deep pool or spend hours entertained at the beach.

Star Prestige membership

A final word on the trademark Star Prestige membership. It's basically the VIP equivalent of staying at the Iberostar Group's hotels and in the case of Iberostar Selection Playa de Palma, Star Prestige members have a separate check-in service and are guaranteed a room with a sea view, the most premium of which even feature a hydro-massage bathtub on the balcony.

Some Star Prestige rooms have their own bathtub on the balcony

The top two floors of the hotel are reserved for such members, who also have access to the communal rooftop that boasts an adults-only infinity pool with stunning views of the Mediterranean. While on the ground floor, members have access to their own lounge that serves refreshments and sweet and savoury snacks all day.

As a Star Prestige guest, you do eat from the same buffet in the main restaurant for breakfast and dinner, however there is a dedicated area cordoned off for a more calming mealtime experience. Other paid-for services include turn-down, laundry, and late check-out.

Final thoughts

According to its website, Iberostar Selection Playa de Palma promises to deliver on location, quality, design, and gastronomy. And I can safely say it did tick many boxes, principally the prime beachfront location and the luxurious and expansive feel of the rooms.

The area may not be the first port of call for many tourists, but it certainly is conveniently located on this gem of a Spanish island.

