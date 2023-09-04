I experienced five-star luxury at Marrakech's most royal-worthy hotel - inside the Fairmont Royal Palm Golf & Country Club

The beautiful hotel in Morocco is the epitome of modern luxury just 20 minutes from Marrakech

Luxury hit me from the moment I first entered the high-security gates at the Fairmont Royal Palm Golf & Country Club in Marrakech. From the high ceilings of the spectacular lobby to the palm tree-adorned pool (the longest in the country, no less), the five-star hotel in the Accor group's prestigious portfolio is a rich person's playground.

The ultra-exclusive hotel is set against the backdrop of the Atlas mountains and boasts six restaurants, a 72-hole golf course, and even a farm. It's not hard to see why it has become a mecca for day visitors, who flock to the daybeds for a chilled break from the hubbub of the capital's bustling Medina.

© Alexandre Chapelier The Fairmont Royal Palm Golf & Country Club in Marrakech is the definition of luxury

Read on to discover the highlights of the heavenly Moroccan establishment, from the spacious suites to the wide array of dining options located just a 20-minute drive from Marrakech…

Fairmont Royal Palm Golf & Country Club's accommodation

Spread over 134 units, from villas to suites and more intimate rooms, the Royal Fairmont Palm Marrakech prides itself on providing top-tier accommodation. Ranging from 72 square feet to 310, there is a room to suit every budget on the luxury spectrum.

© Alan Keohane We stayed in a spacious Deluxe Suite Atlas View room

Our spacious Deluxe Suite Atlas View room was hands down the best suite I've ever stayed in. From the large wraparound balcony to the welcoming living room and giant bedroom complete with a bed so big and comfy, it felt like sinking into a cloud every night, it was a blissful experience.

The highlight for me was the mega en suite, boasting a walk-in wardrobe bigger than my own bedroom, a marble sunken bath as big as a jacuzzi, and a huge rainfall shower in a separate room.

© Alan Keohane Accommodation is spread across 134 units, from villas to suites and more intimate rooms

Fairmont Royal Palm Golf & Country Club's restaurants

Don't be put off by the thought of dining in the hotel nightly; a half-board option will provide you with ample choice. Boasting six fine dining options with Mediterranean-infused menus, the Fairmont Royal Palm Golf & Country Club definitely surprised me with its food choices.

Le Caravan is the hotel's main restaurant, offering gourmet spreads of pastries, fruit, and cooked breakfasts daily, before transforming into a candlelit dining destination every evening. We were given a choice of two menus; Mediterranean or Mexican. Be warned – the food is delicious yet very rich and we weren't able to find room for dessert. The Moroccan wine served at the hotel is included in the half-board deal and we were very impressed by the quality of the local grapes.

© Fairmont Royal Palm Poolside restaurant L'Olivier is the perfect place for people watching in the daytime

Poolside restaurant L'Olivier is also worth a visit in the daytime. We sampled fresh salads, a light, vegetable-infused pasta dish, and a tasty sourdough pizza popular with guests of all ages.

Our favourite restaurant was actually the hotel's pop-up offering, however, featuring a new menu packed with local flavours. Intimate, white cloth-lined tables were set up underneath twinkling lanterns and flaming torches, proving a romantic setting for dinner. I tried the chicken tagine in a rich, lemony sauce washed down with a zesty fresh pineapple dessert.

Le Bar at Royal Fairmont Palm Marrakech boasts an Asian fusion menu and the coolest decor

The bar was nothing short of breathtaking, a gilded, velvet-decked space perfect for an early evening cocktail. Their unique menu is Asian fusion, comprising everything from dumplings to sushi - and it's definitely Instagram-worthy.

Fairmont Royal Palm Golf & Country Club's pool and spa

One of the first things we noticed upon arriving at the hotel was how unique the narrow 2,000-square-metre pool is, which the hotel staff proudly declared to be the longest in Morroco. This tranquil oasis was the hub of the hotel, providing a family-friendly space where you can easily while away the day.

© NATANFOTOGRAFIA The 2,000 square metre pool is a peaceful oasis at the heart of the hotel

The shallow water, connected by a series of low bridge walkways, was perfect for people watching and cooling off after basking in the sunshine.

Built away from the main area, the spa was impossibly quiet and ideal for getting into a state of total relaxation. The indoor pool with its airy, riad-style decor serves as a waiting room before your treatment. You can't go to Morocco without being initiated in the art of the Hamman, a weekly ritual for locals. My treatment was 90 minutes of pure bliss and included an argan oil mask, hair wash and scalp massage, sugar body scrub, and a refreshing rose water tonic. I never wanted to leave.

© David Olkarny How stunning is the spa's indoor pool? The space is perfect for relaxing pre-treatment

Fairmont Royal Palm Golf & Country Club's luxury extras

Many guests were return customers, making the pilgrimage to Marrakech with their children in tow. Luxury and small people don't often go hand-in-hand, but the hotel has a 500 sqm kids' club and babysitting service to keep your little ones off your hands should you want some peace and quiet. There's also a farm on-site that you can arrange a visit to – how cute!

As the hotel's name implies, the Fairmont Royal Palm Golf & Country Club attracts a large number of golfers thanks to its 18-hole golf course spanning 75 hectares of immaculate greenery. A golf Country Club, a shop packed with professional equipment, and beginners' lessons make it family-friendly, too. I could have been tempted to golf a whirl had the trip been longer.

© Fairmont Royal Palm Golf & Country Club The Fairmont Royal Palm Golf & Country Club's 72-hole golf course is perfect for experienced golfers and beginners alike

One thing to note – the Fairmont is not cheap. Any extras incurred, including all-important water to stay hydrated in 40-degree weather, added up, and the bill for extras at the end was higher than we anticipated. Plus, you'll need to factor in tipping, which is customary and varies depending on the service provided.

Throughout our stay, we were floored by the attention to detail and the high level of service. If you're looking for a luxury experience to rival the royal family in Morocco, look no further than the Fairmont Royal Palm Golf & Country Club.

