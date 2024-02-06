Meet Boris Becker's children, including model son and popstar daughter

Tennis legend Boris Becker is the subject of ITV1's two-part documentary series, Boris Becker: The Rise & Fall, which reveals the inside story of how the sporting star ended up in Wandsworth Jail.

The series, which airs on Tuesday night, explores "greed, egoticism, the destructive power of fame and Becker's contentious relationships with the women in his life," according to the synopsis. While viewers get an insight into Boris' relationships, they might be wondering who his children are. Read on for all we know…

Boris Becker's children

Boris has four children.

The tennis star welcomed his first child, a son named Noah Gabriel, in 1994 with his wife, Barbara Feltus. Their second child, Elias Balthasar, arrived five years later in 1999.

The following year, Barbara asked for a separation and later won custody of the two kids in the divorce.

It was later revealed that Boris had been unfaithful whilst his wife was pregnant with Elias.

In his second autobiography, Life Is Not A Game, Boris opened up about his fling with Russian waitress Angela Ermakova, which resulted in the birth of his third child, a daughter named Anna, in 2000.

"I was in this family drama because there is no doubt that I was the [expletive] in the whole affair. I had betrayed my pregnant wife, fathered a child and hid the truth," he wrote in his book.

In 2010, Boris welcomed his fourth child, a son named Amadeus Benedict Edley Luis Becker, with his second wife Lilly.

Where are Boris' children now?

While Amadeus is now a teenager and is likely in secondary school education, his older half-siblings have followed in their father's footsteps with careers in the limelight.

Noah, 30, is a director and producer, who was behind the camera for Lenny Kravitz's 2019 music video for the song, '5 More Days 'Til Summer'. He also works as an artist and often shares images of his work on Instagram.

Boris is clearly a proud father and took to social media to praise his son's work. Commenting on one of Noah's posts in January, which showed one of his most recent oil paintings, Boris wrote: "Amazing work Noah."

Boris' second son, Elias, has also carved out a career in the spotlight and works as a model. The 24-year-old was first signed by a modelling agency at the age of 18 and booked his first job with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week. He's posed for shoots in Tatler and InStyle, and in March last year walked the runway at the BOSS fashion show.

During a 2021 interview with Tatler, Elias shared his career aspirations, revealing that he's considered going into fashion design. "I want to work as hard as I can," he said. "I don't really get tired, so I want to devote my time and myself to my craft."

An avid DJ, Elias also shared his thoughts about a music career. "I'd want to talk about music when I'm ready to release it, rather than put that pressure on myself," he said.

Elias isn't the only sibling with hopes of a career in the music industry. Anna, Boris' only daughter, launched her pop career in January with the release of her debut single, 'Behind Blue Eyes'.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the song's release, the London-born model penned: "If you know me you know how important music is and has always been to me (low-key live in my headphones), but I always felt too nervous & shy to sing in front of ppl (friends & family you guys rlly know) so today we are starting 2024 CONQUERING THESE FEARS & making childhood dreams come true. Making little Anna who always felt misunderstood very proud today."

Anna, 23, who graduated from the Courtauld Institute of Art, London with a degree in art history, also won Germany's version of Strictly Come Dancing, titled Let's Dance, in May last year.

The model, who was paired with dance partner Valentin Lusin, told the show's presenter: "I came from England to Germany in order to dance. I never thought I’d be welcomed with such open arms."