Boris Becker and his wife Lilian welcome first daughter – see picture

Congratulations are in order for former tennis legend Boris Becker and his wife, political risk analyst Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, who have officially welcomed their first child together, after announcing her pregnancy back in June.

Boris took to Instagram on Saturday, 22 November, his 58th birthday, to share the thrilling news that his baby girl had been born the day before.

Alongside a photograph of the two parents holding their daughter's hand, the couple shared her name in the caption: "Welcome to the world… Zoë Vittoria Becker. 21.11.25," revealing that she had been born the day before.

© Instagram Boris Becker shared a photo of his newborn daughter to Instagram

In the comment section of his Instagram post, the couple were inundated with well wishes and messages of support.

One fan wrote, in German: "Congratulations to the little family, and welcome little Zoe. A birthday present for the proud dad," while another said: "Couldn't be happier, welcome to the world, Zoe. You have the best parents."

Boris and Lilian's love story

Though the couple have mostly kept their romance very private, they have occasionally shared glimpses into their love story.

© Getty Lilian Monteiro and Boris Becker attending the Laureus World Sport Awards in 2024

After they first started dating in 2019, Boris proposed to Lilian in Milan in April 2023, following his conviction for irregularities in his insolvency in 2022. He spent eight months in prison after he was found guilty of hiding £2.5 million in assets and loans during a bankruptcy proceeding.

He has previously commented on their private engagement, saying; "We kept it to ourselves until the end of the year, before we told my mother and my sister, and then we flew to Sao Tome and told Lilian's parents."

Boris and Lilian's wedding

In September 2024, Boris and Lilian tied the knot in the gorgeous village of Portofino. He exclusively told HELLO!: "It was authentic, it was real and it was a magical weekend I will never forget."

The ceremony, which was part of a lavish three-day celebration, was held in front of 100 people among their closest family and friends.

On why they chose the village over other places in Italy, where they now live, Boris told HELLO!: "We live in Italy and we went to Portofino a few times last summer. We could have chosen Venice, Rome, or Lake Como, but our strongest attachment was to Portofino."