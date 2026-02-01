Bill Gates attends Australian Open with girlfriend Paula Hurd after denying 'completely false' Epstein emails

The Microsoft co-founder is allegedly named in emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice claiming he received an STI he's hiding from ex-wife Melania

Bill Gates watches the Women's Doubles Final between Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia and Elise Mertens of Belgium and Shuai Zhang of China during day 14 of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 31, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia.© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Bill Gates was one of the figures thrown into the scandal surrounding the release of over three million files pertaining to the criminal investigations against Jeffrey Epstein on January 30.

The billionaire Microsoft co-founder, 70, was allegedly named in a series of emails claimed to be meant for Boris Nikolic, an advisor to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. An image of the tech entrepreneur is also in the files.

bill gates on gma© Getty Images
Bill Gates stepped out over the weekend after denying his appearance in the Epstein files

One of the emails in the newly released files alleges on behalf of Epstein that Bill caught an STI from "Russian girls." Epstein was arrested on charges of sex trafficking of minors in 2019, but was found dead of an apparent suicide a month later while in custody.

"To add insult to the injury you then subsequently with tears in your eyes, implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis," the email reads, referring to Bill's now ex-wife Melinda French Gates.

Bill Gates (R) and girlfriend Paula Hurd watch as Carlos Alcaraz of Spain plays in the Men's Singles Final against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during day 15 of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 01, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia© Getty Images
He was joined by Paula Hurd, his girlfriend since 2023

Over the weekend, however, the Microsoft lead and philanthropist has maintained a steady public presence. On both Saturday, January 31 and Sunday, February 1, he was photographed in Melbourne at the Australian Open, joined by his girlfriend Paula Hurd.

He was at the Open in his box with Paula to watch Carlos Alcaraz of Spain beat Novak Djokovic of Serbia to claim his very first Australian Open title, thereby completing his career Grand Slam and making him the youngest male player to do so at 22 years old.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Inside the Lives of Bill and Melinda Gates' children

On Friday, the day before his appearances at the Open, a spokesperson for Bill released a statement categorically denying the claims made in the emails.

"These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false," it read per People. "The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein's frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame."

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (C) enjoys an ice cream during the men's singles semi-final between Germany's Alexander Zverev and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on day thirteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 30, 2026.© Getty Images
He attended the Australian Open on both Saturday and Sunday in Melbourne

One of the emails allegedly from Boris reads: "In my role as his right hand man I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal."

"From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall for bridge tournaments, as I am a medical doctor, but have no prescriptions writing ability."

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in Cambridge sat at table© Getty Images
Over three million files were released pertaining to Epstein by the U.S. Department of Justice

The email also claims that marital troubles for Bill and Melinda, who divorced in 2021, were prevalent as far back as 2013. Melinda cited his involvement with Epstein as a reason for their split. "I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill," the email reads. "I have the greatest respect for my friend of seven years, and wish them both well."

Other Topics
More US
See more
Read More