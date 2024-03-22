BBC Breakfast's Nina Warhurst just recycled wedding mini dress - wait 'til you see her red hot heels

Nina Warhurst pulled her wedding dress out of her wardrobe and gave it a new lease of life as she celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary with her husband Ted.

The BBC Breakfast star, 43, relived some of their memorable moments from their Brooklyn, New York elopement, and recreated them a decade on with her three kids, sons Digby and Michael and a baby daughter Nance.

In the initial wedding photos, Nina looked glowing in a white mini dress with a fitted bodice and fit and flare skirt, which she layered underneath a fluffy brown jacket to keep warm in the spring weather.

Red hot skyscraper heels drew attention to her long tanned legs, while a bouquet of red roses completed the unconventional bridal ensemble. Meanwhile, her dapper husband Ted kept it casual in a blue suit and a white shirt.

© Instagram The TV star and her husband Ted share three kids

"Ten years since we got married - just us - in New York," she wrote next to the unearthed photo, before telling fans: "I squeeeeeezed back into the dress for a New York night."

The main difference between then and now was the missing jacket and her hair, which had been curled at the ends and twisted into a half updo in 2014, but it was left loose around her shoulders for the latest family celebration. It also appears as though she swapped her heels for practical flat shoes.

Sharing more details about their wedding day, Nina joked: "Instead of rooftop bars… We made our own Manhattans. Instead of Michelin stars… Sprinkle ice cream made by our boy. Instead of a busker on the subway… We made our own entertainment."

© Nina Warhurst/Instagram The couple have only shared a handful of wedding photos

The snaps show the family dancing around their home together holding a large canvas displaying their original wedding photo.

Another collage revealed candid photos of the newlyweds at Times Square, riding the subway and kissing each other on the cheek as Nina vowed to return to New York in the future. "For now I guess it's about the little puddings," she concluded next to a sweet clip of her sons.

© Instagram Nina and Ted met on holiday in Croatia

Nina and caterer Ted met while holidaying in Croatia in 2013, and they wed just one year later on a whim on 21 March 2014. Nina revealed they cabbed it over the Brooklyn Bridge for the ceremony, and despite not hiring a professional photographer, their big day was captured on camera by chance.

"My wedding photos actually, we eloped just the two of us and got married in America," she began on BBC Breakfast in 2021. "There was a woman outside who was taking photos for a book she was making about people who get married and they're the best photos we've got.

"She just said, 'Oh do you mind if I take your photo?' and sent them to us. It was lovely."

