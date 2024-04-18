Lady Amelia Spencer is a total glitterbomb in rarely-pictured third wedding dress

Lavish lace and puff sleeves were some of the key elements of Lady Amelia Spencer's two wedding dresses when she married Greg Mallett in South Africa in 2023.

While both were documented in the couple's wedding album, which they exclusively shared with HELLO!, Princess Diana's niece's third wedding dress has been largely forgotten. Amelia reminded fans of her sparkly sequin bridal gown on Thursday when she marked her brother Samuel's 21st birthday.

Prince William's cousin shared new wedding photos on her brother Samuel's 21st birthday

She took to Instagram to share a selection of photos of their special bond, from their childhood to his big role in walking her down the aisle on her wedding day.

Among the nostalgic snaps were two taken at her pre-wedding party, which saw Amelia don a backless gown that was on full display as she hugged her brother.

Amelia looked stunning in a Galvan dress at her pre-wedding party

The Galvan frock featured a halterneck, a figure-hugging silhouette, a thigh-high leg split and thousands of ivory sequins. To complete her glamorous look, Amelia styled her blonde hair in loose waves that were secured in a low ponytail.

In another snap, the siblings were joined by their mother Victoria Lockwood, who looked stylish in a red paisley dress, and Amelia's soon-to-be husband Greg, who dressed down his blue suit with an open shirt and trainers.

The night before their wedding, they gathered friends and family at La Cotte Farm. Amelia and Greg met as teenagers and got engaged at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa on 22 July 2020 after 11 years together.

Prince William and Prince Harry's nephew and the fitness and nutrition coach returned to Quoin Rock Manor House in the winelands of South Africa’s Western Cape to tie the knot on 21 March 2023.

Greg Mallett and Lady Amelia Spencer began dating as teenagers before getting engaged in 2020

Amelia asked her brother, whom she told HELLO! was "the other love of my life", to walk her down the aisle on her big day. "It made so much sense that it was Samuel who walked me down the aisle. He was born when I was 11 and we have a very, very special relationship.

"He even said in his speech at the wedding that up until the age of seven, he believed I was his 'other mum'", Amelia explained.

Her grand entrance marked the first time that Greg saw his bride in her wedding dress, designed by Versace and crafted over two and a half months.

It featured a two-and-a-half metre train, Swarovski crystals, a hand-embroidered neckline and structured shoulders. She told HELLO! it was her "dream dress" and "fit like a glove", but she swapped it for another equally gorgeous mini dress from Pronovias for the evening reception. The second gown featured puff shoulders, a sweetheart neckline and a mini skirt.

