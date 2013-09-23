Jeweller to the stars Fawaz Gruosi celebrates his daughter's wedding exclusively with HELLO!

hellomagazine.com
Fawaz Gruosi, founder and creative director of de Grisogono jewellery line, celebrates the wedding of his daughter Violetta exclusively with HELLO!
Fawaz Gruosi's parties are the stuff of legend. Every year his Cannes soirees are the hottest ticket in town — but by his own admission nothing could compare to the beautiful wedding celebrations held for his youngest daughter Violetta.
"It's once in a lifetime you do something like this," the jeweller to the stars told HELLO! in exclusive coverage of the Italian nuptials. "It's all about family and friends — although Violetta has too many friends!"
More than 200 guests flew in from around the world to celebrate with Violetta and her groom Sohrab Bassiri in three days of festivities in Apulia, Italy.
The couple were first united in a Persian wedding ceremony under the stars in the beautiful resort of Borgo Egnazia — the secluded location where Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel were married last year — before their sumptuous wedding in the magnificent baroque basilica of Maria della Madia.
Normally unflappable Fawaz, the founder and creative director of de Grisogono jewellery line, admitted to some last minute nerves as they big day dawned.
"I feel a bit anxious and stressed by happy at the same time," he told HELLO! as he waited to escort Violetta to the church.
The tears came as the beautiful bride presented him with a handkerchief embroidered with a very special message, before proud Fawaz walked his daughter down the aisle to begin her new life together with Sohrab.
