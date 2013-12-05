Zoe Saldana confirms her marriage to Marco Perego

hellomagazine.com
Zoe Saldana has confirmed that she tied the knot with Italian artist Marco Perego
Zoe Saldana has confirmed her marriage to Italian artist Marco Perego.
Months after it was reported that Zoe and Marco had tied the knot in a secret ceremony in London, the 35-year-old actress confirmed the news on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
VIEW GALLERY
CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE
"Congratulations!" said Jimmy on Tuesday night's show. "You got married since the last time I saw you."
"I did," replied Zoe to loud cheers and applause from the audience. "Thank you, thank you. And congratulations to you too. You got married."
"Thank you," said Jimmy, who married his long-term girlfriend Molly McNearney in July. "I got married in Ojai, which is about an hour away from [Los Angeles]. It's in the desert."
Jimmy then quizzed the Avatar actress on where her wedding took place.
VIEW GALLERY
"I got married in England," replied Zoe, beaming. "I did it in England. Can you top that?"
"No," said 46-year-old Jimmy.
"So it is a competition, I guess," added Zoe.
"Well yes," replied the host. "It's a competition and I've lost."
In September rumours circulated that Zoe, who previously dated Bradley Cooper, had married Marco in June.
The happy couple managed to keep their nuptials a well-guarded secret from the public eye, but an insider confirmed the news in September.
"It was super small but very romantic and beautiful," a source told Us Weekly, adding that the couple had "known each other for a long time" and had "great chemistry".