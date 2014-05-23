Kim Kardashian wedding: bridal designer Monique Lhuillier arrives in Paris

Monique Lhuillier has arrived in Paris, fuelling speculation that she has designed Kim Kardashian's wedding dress.



The bridal designer, whose latest collection graced the catwalk at New York Bridal Week, has been spotted taking in the sights of the French capital - causing celeb fans to note the visit coincides with Kim and Kanye West's nuptials.



Monique's arrival in the City of Light adds another high-profile name to the list of potential brands behind Kim's highly anticipated dress, after Valentino became the forerunner on Wednesday.







Reality TV star Kim had been tipped to marry in either Lanvin, Balmain or Alexander McQueen. She appeared to drop another hint as to which high-end designer she could be wearing, however, when several assistants were seen delivering Valentino suit bags to Kim and Kanye's Rue de Rennes apartment.



The special delivery - said to consist of wedding outfits - came from the label's central Paris store.



While fans are kept guessing about which fashion house Kim has picked for her big day, it seems the bride herself is being kept in the dark about what the celebrations will entail.

VIEW GALLERY





According to TMZ, Kanye is pulling out all the stops to pull off "the surprise of the century" for his wife-to-be and is keeping her away from her phone and the internet to make sure his plans stay top-secret until the perfect moment.



During their visit, Philippines' native Monique and her sister have been posting pictures of the Parisian sights.



The glamorous siblings uploaded a snap of themselves in front of the Eiffel Tower with the caption: "Sisters in Paris xx Monique #MLtravels #paris #france #eiffeltower".