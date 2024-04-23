Kelly Ripa, 53, sizzles in sequins in most show-stopping wedding guest dress to date

Kelly Ripa, 53, is a seemingly endless source of inspiration when it comes to wedding guest outfits, thanks to her packed calendar of friend's and family's weddings.

Her latest outing alongside her husband Mark Consuelos was to celebrate Michael Russell and Joe Machota's waterside nuptials. For the occasion, Kelly amped up the glamour in head-to-toe sequins, opting for a black floor-length frock with a pink floral pattern and caped sleeves.

© Instagram Kelly wore sequins to Michael Russell's wedding

While all eyes were on the subtle sheen of her gown, Kelly's beauty look was equally as flawless. No stranger to the hair and makeup chair thanks to her TV appearances on Live! with Kelly and Mark, Kelly had masterfully styled her blonde hair into Hollywood waves and accentuated her eyes with golden eyeshadow and lashings of mascara.

Riverdale actor Mark kept it classic in a dapper black tuxedo and bow tie as he smiled alongside his wife.

© Instagram Kelly recently attended another wedding in a chic ruched wedding guest dress

This comes just weeks after Kelly shared a selfie from another wedding, revealing her very different outfit choice. There were no sequins in sight as she posed inside a church in a ruched midnight blue dress with long sleeves.

Back in December 2023, she once again proved her style credentials as she watched Mark's sister Adriana walk down the aisle. One family photo showed Kelly rocking a knee-length apple green frock, which she paired with matching heels.

Despite her seemingly endless wardrobe of chic dresses, Kelly admitted her daughter does not approve of her fashion choices.

"She’s really cool," Mark said of their 22-year-old daughter Lola during an interview with People, while Kelly added: "She’s mortified by everything we put on."

© Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Kelly joked that her daughter Lola does not approve of her fashion choices

Unphased by Lola's opinion, Kelly remarked: "I think that means that I’ve gotten something right. I don’t think your teenage daughters should like what you’re wearing."

Meanwhile, Mark joked that his daughter "doesn’t even bother" dishing out fashion advice to him, adding: "She just feels that what I wear is embarrassing and awful."

© Getty Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos eloped in 1996 following a brief split

Kelly and Mark met while working on All My Children in 1995 and they eloped to Las Vegas in May the following year after a very brief split.

"We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped," Kelly admitted on the Comments by Celebs podcast in 2018.

Mark recalled he struggled with their lack of communication, stating: "She wouldn't talk to me, and that made me go crazy." He added that he "followed her" into Central Park in an effort to rekindle their romance.

Speaking of their secret low-cost ceremony at Vegas' Chapel of the Bells, Kelly said on her show in 2016: "I didn’t buy it as a wedding dress. I just bought it because it was really pretty, and I wanted to buy something from the Barneys Warehouse sale".

