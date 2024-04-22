Sofia Richie shares heartfelt tribute to husband Elliot Grainge on their first wedding anniversary

In the luminous sphere of celebrity love stories, Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge’s enchanting journey stands out.

Celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Sofia took to Instagram to delight her followers with snapshots from their opulent wedding and penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband, Elliot, that resonated deeply with her fans.

The ceremony, set against the idyllic backdrop of the South of France, was nothing short of a fairy tale. Dressed in three exquisite Chanel gowns, Sofia was the epitome of a radiant bride.

Each photograph she shared captured a moment of joy and love, from a serene stroll through lush gardens to a sweet kiss, weaving a narrative of celebration and romance.

© Instagram Sofia penned heartfelt tribute to husband on their first wedding anniversary

"1 year ago today! I want to marry you a million times over again @elliotgrainge," Sofia lovingly captioned her Instagram post.

Her followers were quick to join in the celebration, with comments like "The wedding that launched a new era in influencing" and "The most iconic wedding in history" flooding in.

© Instagram Sofia and Elliot's special day

The festivities began the night before the big day, in an intimate setting with her bridesmaids, including her sister.

"We stayed up laughing all night. The next morning, I woke up with all of my bridesmaids and my sister and we went to an 8 a.m. rehearsal," Sofia reminisced in an interview with Vogue.

© Getty Images (L-R) Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge

Walking down the aisle, Sofia was lovingly escorted by her father, Lionel Richie, who provided comforting words that she treasures to this day. "My father has always been the most comforting figure in my life, and he’s kept me grounded," she shared.

Lionel's words, "You're the love of my life, and I'm so happy for you," were a significant emotional anchor for her on her special day.

Sofia Richie's Wedding

In keeping with Elliot’s Jewish heritage, the ceremony was imbued with tradition, something Sofia embraced wholeheartedly.

"It was very important to Elliot's family and to me, now that I've converted, that it be a traditional Jewish ceremony," she explained, highlighting her deep respect and commitment to their shared cultural values.

Elliot planned a special surprise for Sofia by arranging for her favorite song, Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez, to be played as she walked down the aisle.

The celebration continued with a lively reception that turned into a nightclub-inspired after-party, where the newlyweds and their guests danced the night away.

"We just sat around recapping until the morning. It was great!" Sofia recounted, her voice filled with happiness as she recalled the wonderful moments of their wedding night.

© Amy Sussman (L-R) Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge

Reflecting on their first year of marriage and the excitement of expecting their first child, Sofia’s joy is palpable.

She recently shared this new chapter in Vogue, revealing her pregnancy in a stunning photoshoot. "I'm so excited to be taking this next step in our lives together," she expressed.

