Daniel Radcliffe leaves baby at home with girlfriend Erin Darke for special wedding appearance

Just months after Daniel Radcliffe was forced to respond to rumours he had married Erin Darke, he was pictured at his Merrily We Roll Along co-star Lindsay Mendez’s wedding.

The Harry Potter actor, 34, appeared to have made a solo appearance without his long-term girlfriend, who was likely at home with their baby son, who was born in April 2023.

© Instagram The actor was a ringbearer at Lindsay Mendez’s wedding in Central Park

While Daniel has enjoyed his baby bubble with the Good Girls Revolt actress, spending time at home with their first child, he couldn't miss Lindsay's big day – especially since he was given a very special role.

Daniel acted as a ring bearer for Lindsay and her husband J Alex Brinson, which took place in Central Park's Bethesda Terrace in New York City. Dressed in a casual blue suit with an open shirt and trainers, Daniel handed the rings to the couple in a photo shared on Instagram, while Jonathan Groff officiated the ceremony.

Very few pictures of Daniel have been posted on social media, but one shows the Woman in Black actor posing with musician Ray Wong at the wedding reception and Erin was nowhere to be seen.

It's possible she was nearby at Daniel's 11th-floor apartment in the illustrious One Morton Square building in Manhatten, which he purchased in 2008 for $4.9 million. The complex has also been home to the Olsen twins, Amy Poehler and the late Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman at different points in time.

© Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Daniel Radcliffe and his girlfriend Erin Darke welcomed their first child together in 2023

Daniel and Erin met while playing on-screen love interests in Kill Your Darlings in 2013. Their romance developed off-screen too, but the famous couple have kept their private life away from the spotlight over the past decade.

When he stepped out with Erin at the Primetime Emmy Awards, he sparked rumours they may have secretly married after referring to her family as his "in-laws".

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Daniel referred to Erin's parents as his "in-laws" at the Primetime Emmys

Chatting to Laverne Cox who was hosting red carpet coverage for E! News, Daniel said: "Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws. They are huge Weird Al fans and they kind of got me into it. But they were very happy, thank God."

Laverne also referred to Erin as Daniel's "wife" and he did not correct her, further fuelling speculation they had wed in private.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe's comments on romance back in 2014

However, Daniel's representatives have since clarified to The Independent: "They've been together for 10 years hence the reference," before adding that news of their marrying was "not true."

Daniel has also made some rare comments about parenting his baby boy. During an appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna in October 2023, Daniel described fatherhood as "awesome."

© Getty Images The Harry Potter actor said fatherhood is "awesome"

He explained: "I think I've been, really, I think a lot of people said, 'Just get through the first six months after then after that it gets better.' But I've kind of really enjoyed the first six months."

Speaking of Erin, he sweetly gushed: "I'm just in awe of my partner."

READ: This Morning stars' cute children: From Cat Deeley's sons and Ben Shephard's teens to Dermot O'Leary's toddler