Hear'Say star Suzanne Shaw engaged to Sam Greenfield

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

VIEW GALLERY

Sam Greenfield and Suzanne Shaw





"People say it all the time, but now I know what it means to feel part of a team moving in the same direction."



And she says that, following a failed marriage to DJ Jason King and a broken engagement to Darren Day, she appreciates the fact that Sam isn't in showbusiness.



"He's like a breath of fresh air," Suzanne – due to star in About Miss Julie in London - said. "He hasn't had the drama I've had but can still empathise. I am, at heart, a laid-back person; complications come to me. But I don't want the drama any more. I'll keep the drama to the stage."

VIEW GALLERY



Read the full interview in this week's issue of HELLO! magazine



And following the breakdown of her marriage and the recent death of her father, Suzanne can now look ahead to the future.



"Thankfully, I've come out the other side now," she said. "Time is a great healer and we have so much to look forward to. I feel really secure and I'm the happiest I've ever been in my personal life – ever in my life."

Read the full exclusive interview in this week's issue of HELLO! out now on stands.