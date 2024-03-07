Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson spark engagement rumors after actress drops huge clue

Chris Martin, the Coldplay frontman, and actress Dakota Johnson have recently sparked engagement rumors after six years of a relatively private relationship.

This speculation comes amidst reports that Chris 47, sought and received the approval of his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, before popping the question.

Chris and Gwyneth, who have remained amicable exes since their "conscious uncoupling" in 2015, share two children, Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, further intertwining their modern family dynamics.

Dakota, 34, has been in the spotlight not just for her acclaimed performances in films like Fifty Shades of Grey but also for her seamless integration into Chris's family life, fostering a notably close relationship with Gwyneth.

"I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her," Gwyneth has said, reflecting on her friendship with Dakota.

The couple's engagement rumors gained traction following Dakota's profound expressions of love for Chris's children and her openness to embracing motherhood, as shared in a heartfelt interview with Bustle.

"I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart," Dakota revealed, discussing her affinity for Chris's children and her thoughts on motherhood and life's myriad experiences.

Further fueling the engagement speculation, Dakota referred to Moses as her "stepson" in the same Bustle interview, a choice of words that has sparked significant conversation among fans and followers online.

This slip, shared and dissected on platforms like Reddit, has led many to wonder if the couple has already taken formal steps toward solidifying their relationship.

Chris and Dakota's love story has captivated fans since they first got together in 2017, following Chris's split from Gwyneth.

Despite a brief separation rumored in 2019, the couple's bond has only grown stronger, with Gwyneth playing a supportive role in their reconciliation.

Their commitment to each other was symbolized in 2020 when Chris reportedly gifted Dakota a commitment ring, indicating a deeper pledge of their love.

In 2021, the couple took a significant step by moving into a $12.5M Malibu mansion together, marking a new phase in their relationship and shared life.

Gwyneth's continued support and love for Dakota have been evident, with the Oscar-winning actress openly declaring her affection: “I love her,” in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

