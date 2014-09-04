Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg share first newlywed photo

hellomagazine.com
Newlyweds Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have shared their first selfie as husband and wife
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg are on cloud nine following their wedding at the weekend.
In a sweet photo posted on Tuesday, the newlyweds pose for their first selfie as husband and wife, which Jenny captioned, "Mr & Mrs Wahlberg, checking in from heaven. Thank you for all of your wellwishes #happy."
CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE
Jenny, 41, is glowing as she smiles for the camera, her beautiful diamond ring on display as her doting new husband kisses her hand.
The newlyweds were married on Sunday, in an intimate but glamorous ceremony held in the historic Hotel Baker in St Charles, Illinois.
The bride looked breathtaking in a strapless white gown she is believed to have bought from the high-end department store Berghoff Goodmans in July.
Jenny also wore a long white veil, with her platinum blonde hair styled into big curls. Ruby red lips to match her bouquet of deep red roses added some drama to her bridal look.
Among the guests at the wedding were Donnie's New Kids On The Block bandmaters Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight and Danny Wood. The groom's brother Mark Wahlberg was unable to attend because he was celebrating his daughter's birthday – but he and the family sent a message of congratulations to the newlyweds.
Of course, Jenny's son Evan was also there, and was given a very special role on the day – he proudly walked his mum down the aisle.