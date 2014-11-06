hellomagazine.com
Marc Anthony engaged to model Shannon De Lima - and the couple are getting married this month
Marc Anthony is ready to give marriage another shot; the singer is reportedly engaged to girlfriend Shannon De Lima, and the couple are said to be getting married this month.
A source told US Weekly that Marc 46, popped the question to 26-year-old Shannon back in March and said they will exchange vows in the Dominican Republic sometime in November.
Marc and Shannon first started dating in January 2012, six months after Marc's split from Jennifer Lopez. They broke up after a year, and the father-of-six went on to date Topshop heiress Chloe Green, 23.
Following the end of that relationship in February, Marc and Shannon reconnected – and in March it was rumoured they had got engaged when she was pictured wearing a ring on her wedding finger.
This will be the third marriage for Marc. He was married to Miss Universe Dayanara Torres from 2000 until 2003, and together they have two sons, Cristian and Ryan.
Marc married longtime friend Jennifer in June 2004, and she welcomed their twins Emme and Max in February 2008. The couple announced their separation in July 2011, and the divorce was finalised in June of this year.
The singer is also a father to daughter Ariana, 20, and Chase, while Shannon has a seven-year-old son Daniel.
News of Marc's upcoming wedding comes days after Jennifer shared some private details about their relationship in her new autobiography, True Love.
"The first thing he said to me was, 'One day you’re going to be my wife'," the 45-year-old revealed of their first encounter, which took place in 1998 while Marc was performing in The Capeman. Six years later Marc was proved right.
Jennifer also touched on the breakdown of the couple's marriage in 2011.
She revealed that she watched Something's Gotta Give ten times to help her get through the split, writing, "Thank god for Nancy Meyers (the film's writer and director), because that vision helped me get through some really tough nights."
The book is dedicated to her children, "Max and Emme, who saved me".