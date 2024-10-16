Holly Ramsay goes wedding dress shopping four weeks after surprise engagement to Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay is soaking up every moment of her engagement bubble with Adam Peaty.

Just four weeks after Adam's sun-soaked proposal in Greece, Holly revealed she has already started wedding dress shopping, sharing a photograph from inside Browns Bride - an exclusive bridal boutique in London.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 24-year-old daughter of Gordon Ramsay shared a photograph outside the luxury wedding dress shop, as well as a sweet video of her baby brother Jesse James Ramsay crawling towards a mirror inside the changing room.

© Instagram / @hollyramsayy Holly Ramsay had an appointment at Browns Bride in London

"The best assistant," penned Holly, who announced her engagement to her Olympian fiancé on 12 September.

"I am marrying my best friend. I truly cannot put into words how I am feeling right now. I still remember how big my smile was the morning I got home from my first date with you," Holly wrote at the time.

© Instagram / @hollyramsayy Holly took her baby brother along to her bridal dress appointment

Holly's Olympian fiancé echoed her joy with a doting message penned to his bride-to-be via Instagram: "I can't believe you're going to be my wife. I'm truly the luckiest man on earth to have such a gentle, caring and beautiful woman by my side. You fill my heart to the brim and give my soul peace."

Holly's wedding dress plans The influencer remained tightlipped about her choice of bridal gowns, keeping her try-on session private from her Instargam followers. © Getty It's not known what style of bridal dress Holly will go for She did take along her nearest and dearest for her special day trying on wedding dresses, however, revealing that her lookalike mum, Tana, was also there to share her excitement.

Luxury is clearly on the agenda for the bride-to-be, with dresses at Browns Bride starting from at least £3,000, according to their website. The upscale boutique stocks the likes of Elie Saab, Vivienne Westwood and Galia Lahav - and most recently dressed Steve Harris' daughter Faye Wood for her breathtaking wedding held at Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood's 80-acre estate. Back in 2021, Holly's mum Tana slipped back into her wedding dress 25 years after she and husband Gordon tied the knot in December 1996 - and was amazed to share it still fit. WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana wears her wedding dress 25 years later "Clearing out our home and unearthed my wedding dress - 25 years and 5 pregnancies later and happy to say it still fits #mamasstillgotit."

The ring © Instagram Holly's breathtaking ring from her fiancé Adam Peaty Holly's striking engagement ring is a unique yellow diamond sparkler which set Adam back around £23,000 according to Maxwell Stone from Steven Stone Jewellers who explained: "Holly’s dazzling ring features a 2-carat oval-cut fancy light yellow diamond. While these diamonds are relatively more common among coloured stones, they remain rare compared to traditional colourless diamonds.