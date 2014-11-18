Eddie Redmayne reveals winter wedding plans: 'I can't wait to be married'

hellomagazine.com
Eddie Redmayne has said he cannot wait to marry fiancee Hannah Bagshawe and has revealed the couple's winter wedding plans
Eddie Redmayne cannot wait to be a married man. The 32-year-old actor has revealed he is in full wedding planning mode with his fiancée Hannah Bagshawe, and couldn't be more excited about the couple's upcoming winter nuptials.
"We're in the midst of it all now," Eddie told E! News. "The plan is a winter wedding. We're in the thick of that at the moment… We're doing our best."
Eddie Redmayne has said he 'cannot wait' to marry Hannah Bagshawe
Asked how he has managed to juggle his career with promotional duties for his critically acclaimed film The Theory of Everything, the 32-year-old laughed, "Priorities! We've planned this long in advance. It's the most wonderful thing.
"I'm desperate. I'm jumping at the bit. I can't wait to be married!" he added.
Eddie and London-based Hannah got engaged in May after a two year romance. In an interview with Vogue, he later revealed the only way he could check Hannah's ring size before popping the question was by waiting until "the middle of the night, taking her hand and putting her finger next to my finger".
Eddie and Hannah had been dating for two years before he popped the question
The couple announced their plans to marry in The Times newspaper – a traditional method also favoured by Benedict Cumberbatch and Geri Halliwell. Les Miserables star Eddie was also said to have asked Hannah's father for permission before going down on one knee.
"He had been planning on it for a while," a source told US Weekly at the time. "They seemed to have always known they were going to spend the rest of their lives together."