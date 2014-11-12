Jeff Goldblum marries: Actor, 62, weds fiancée Emilie Livingston, 31

hellomagazine.com
Jeff Goldblum, 62, has married his girlfriend of three years, Emilie Livingston, 31, at the Chateau Marmont in LA
Jeff Goldblum is officially a married man. The 62-year-old actor said "I do" for the third time at the weekend as he tied the knot with his partner of three years, Emilie Livingston.
Jeff and Emilie, 31, were proclaimed husband and wife in front of friends and family at the Chateau Marmont in LA, US Weekly reports.
Jeff Goldblum and Emilie Livingston are now husband and wife
"It was a night filled with love, music and lots of laughs," an insider said of the wedding, revealing that Jeff played the piano and sang for his new wife during the reception.
This is the third marriage for the Jurassic Park actor; he was previously married to his Silverado co-star Patricia Gaul from 1980 until 1986, and tied the knot with his Earth Girls Are Easy co-star Geena Davis the following year. They went their separate ways in 1990.
Jeff and Emilie have been dating since 2001, and got engaged in July of this year. Shortly before the proposal, the Hollywood star spoke lovingly about his girlfriend in an interview with Broadway.com.
The happy couple got engaged in July of this year
"I'm happy as a clam with her," he said. "I feel lucky, lucky, lucky."
He added: "When people meet Emilie, they say she's magical and very sweet and they're happy for me."
Asked at the time whether marriage was on the cards, he hinted, "Oh gee, well, I would do anything with her. She's a spectacular woman. Who knows? Maybe so."