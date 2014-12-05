Inside Scarlett Johansson's secret wedding week

hellomagazine.com
Inside Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac's secret wedding week
News of Scarlett Johansson's wedding to Romain Dauriac might have only been revealed this week – but it seems the happy couple actually tied the knot back on 1 October, at a ranch in Montana. According to E! News, Scarlett, Romain and their baby daughter Rose spent several days together on The Ranch at Rock Creek ahead of the wedding, relaxing and doing activities together as a family.
Scarlett Johannson married Romain Dauriac on 1 October
"They were really laid back and friendly and almost always had the baby," an insider told E! News. "They were holding hands and hugging and smiling and flirting with each other. You could tell they were really happy."
Activities in the week building up to the ceremony included "horseback riding on the trails on the ranch" and a hike to "the Top of The World mountain peak on the ranch where they saw beautiful views".
Two days before their wedding, Scarlett and Romain enjoyed a romantic evening meal together inside the Dining Room at The Granite Lodge – known for its Montana-raised beef, lamb and dairy products. "Scarlett seemed relaxed and happy," an eyewitness commented. "You could tell they were happy to be there."
The wedding took place shortly after the arrival of baby Rose, born in September
The next day, the couple, baby Rose, a nanny and a friend attended a rodeo show on the ranch – where the actress reportedly delighted guests by singing the National Anthem. "Scarlett and Romain and their group were all clapping, screaming and cheering as they were entertained by the rodeo games," the source revealed. "It was great."
Details of Scarlett and Romain's wedding, 24 hours later, remain scarce. However, one ranch insider reported seeing a small canopy being erected near a creek on the ranch land.