Inside Scarlett Johansson's secret wedding week

News of Scarlett Johansson's wedding to Romain Dauriac might have only been revealed this week – but it seems the happy couple actually tied the knot back on 1 October, at a ranch in Montana. According to E! News, Scarlett, Romain and their baby daughter Rose spent several days together on The Ranch at Rock Creek ahead of the wedding, relaxing and doing activities together as a family.







Scarlett Johannson married Romain Dauriac on 1 October



The wedding took place shortly after the arrival of baby Rose, born in September

