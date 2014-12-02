Snooki gives fans their first glimpse inside her Great Gatsby-themed wedding

It's official - Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi is now Mrs Nicole LaValle. The reality star tied the knot with Jionni LaValle on Saturday in a Great Gatsby-themed wedding in New Jersey, and has been excitedly sharing photos with her fans from her special day.



In a 'wedding album' posted on her Twitter page, Snooki revealed ten pictures from the celebrations, including one capturing the newlyweds' first kiss and their first dance.



The 27-year-old also treated her followers to their first look at the two dresses she wore for her wedding. Snooki chose a traditional, off-white lace gown for the ceremony, before changing into a Gatsby-themed dress for the couple's reception, with matching bejewelled headband and fingerless gloves.



The wedding was an extravagant affair; the couple exchanged vows in front of nearly 500 guests, including their two adorable children, Lorenzo, two, and baby Giovanna. There were 17 groomsmen and 15 bridesmaids, including Snooki's best friend Jenni 'JWoww' Farley, who were dressed in black gowns adorned with bows.





One day after the wedding, the bride shared another photo from her nuptials, captioning the snapshot, "Waking up today Mrs. Nicole LaValle."



She has also already updated her name on Twitter, and changed her bio to read, "Proud WIFE & Fit Mom of 2 gorgeous nuggets."