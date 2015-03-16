Tamara Mellon reveals engagement to Michael Ovitz in HELLO!

Tamara Mellon has exclusively revealed to HELLO! magazine that she is engaged to former Hollywood talent agent Michael Ovitz. The 68-year-old proposed at the end of last year, after the couple had been dating for four years.

"Yes, we're engaged," Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara, 47, told HELLO! magazine. "In December, he surprised me with a beautiful ring.

"It wasn't entirely out of the blue because he kept saying, 'I've got something really important for you.' He first asked me to move in with him over a year ago, then I suppose he wanted to show his commitment."

Tamara Mellon said "Yes" last December when she was surprised with a beautiful ring





Tamara also revealed that the couple have bought a property together in the city where they both live, New York. "It's a long-term project – we're going to knock the whole building down and start again," she said. "We're really excited to have a project to work on together.

"Michael is very supportive and a great sounding board. He is so honest and very straight up – you don't get anything wishy washy with him, although he's no good at small talk.

"His life is so varied – he's always meeting interesting people. I never know who might appear at the dinner table. Many people from all walks of life want to ask his advice and so they just come on over."

In the interview, London-born Tamara also explained her reasons for first moving to Manhattan with her daughter Minty – whose father is Tamara's former husband Matthew Mellon – in 2009.

"I've always felt very at home in America and love the beat of this city," she said. "We moved for very personal reasons. Minty was only seven years old and I wanted her to grow up with her father and his new kids and for her to know her extended family and cousins. Her father lives a few blocks down the road."

For more photos and to read the full interview, pick up this week's issue of HELLO! out now.