Nicky Hilton shares photos from her Miami bachelorette party

Bride-to-be Nicky Hilton has been letting her hair down this weekend with sister Paris Hilton and friends as she preps for her upcoming wedding. The 31-year-old fashion designer's best friends whisked her off to Miami to celebrate her last weeks as a single girl before she marries banking heir James Rothschild.

Love my girls! ⚓️ #MrsRothschild #SSGroot Una foto publicada por @brookewiederhorn el 6 de Jun de 2015 a la(s) 8:12 PDT



Nicky and her pals, who stayed at 1 Hotel South Beach, posted glam shots to social media throughout the weekend, including pics of the group chilling aboard the SS Groot, owned by club mogul David Grutman, and the scene as they danced the night away at his LIV nightclub on Saturday night. "Calm before the storm," Nicky captioned a snapshot of herself against the picturesque ocean backdrop on Friday. "Let the bachelorette weekend begin!"

Let the Bachelorette weekend begin! . #MrsRothschild A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jun 5, 2015 at 5:31pm PDT





Nicky's sister Paris shared a similar photo of the bride-to-be, writing: "Let the Bachelorette weekend begin! #MrsRothschild."



The famous siblings went on to post several group pictures taken during the glamorous girls-only getaway where they sipped on Belvedere Vodka and champagne while partying at Wall Miami. "Let's do this Miami! #Bridesmaids," Nicky captioned a photo of the lucky ladies she's chosen to be part of her bridal party.

Let's do this Miami!  #Bridesmaids A photo posted by Nicky Hilton (@nickyhilton) on Jun 5, 2015 at 8:07pm PDT





"#NickysBachelorette is ready to rock Miami! Let the celebrations begin!," Paris wrote next to an image of the girls sporting sashes in honor of the event. "So happy to be celebrating my sister @NickyHilton's bachelorette party with my beautiful family this weekend! #Blessed #BridesMaids #MrsRothschild"



New York-born Nicky is reportedly set to tie the knot with James on July 10 in London. The couple will apparently say "I do" in a royal setting - Kensington Palace - in front of hundreds of guests.

#BridesMaids #NickysBachelorette #MrsRothschild  A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jun 5, 2015 at 7:25pm PDT





The Orangery, located within Kensington Gardens, is licensed for civil weddings and allows for receptions on its terrace. It is also located next door to Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge's apartment.



The bride alluded to her wedding nuptials just last week when she celebrated her "fairy-tale bridal shower," held at Hillcrest Country Club in Los Angeles, and posted pictures to her Instagram page.



Nicky and James, who is a British banker, first met in 2011 at the wedding of Petra Ecclestone and James Stunt in Odescalchi castle.