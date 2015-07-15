Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton marry during 'best day ever'

Congratulations to Karen Hauer, who is now Mrs Karen Clifton. The Strictly Come Dancing star has married her fiancé and fellow professional dancer Kevin Clifton.

See next week's issue of HELLO! magazine on Monday for the exclusive wedding photos.

The couple, who met on Burn the Floor on Broadway, exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony last weekend and both took to Twitter to share their exciting news.

CLICK ON PHOTO TO ENLARGE

Professional dancers Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton both perform on Strictly

"Yep.. my shiny new last name Mrs.Karen Clifton. #whatsmyname #wife #newlyweds @keviclifton #mrandmrsc," wrote the 33-year-old beauty.

The morning after the Saturday wedding, Karen thanked her guests, writing that she and her new husband felt "very blessed" being surrounded by love.

Kevin, likewise, followed suit, and thanked his family and friends for giving the newlyweds the "best day ever". "And to my wife @karen_hauer Karen Clifton I feel so lucky to be your husband," he sweetly added in another post.

Kevin popped the question while the pair were performing on stage for Burn the Floor

Among the celebrity attendees was Scott Mills. The BBC Radio 1 host competed in the most recent series of Strictly and was paired with Kevin's sister Joanne Clifton, who is also a professional dancer.

"Thankyou @keviclifton and @karen_hauer for the invite on Saturday. Such a fun day. Enjoy the honeymoon!! Xx," wrote the 41-year-old DJ.

Congratulations to the lovely couple @karen_hauer and @keviclifton who tied the knot a few days ago.Hope u guys had the most amaizng day. ❤️ — michelle keegan (@michkeegan) July 14, 2015

Michelle Keegan's husband Mark Wright was paired with Karen on the last season of Strictly

Mark Wright, who also featured on last season's Strictly as Karen's partner, also shared his enthusiasm for the newlyweds. "A massive congratulations to you @karen_hauer and @keviclifton sending you all the love in the world xx," he wrote.

Mark's new wife Michelle Keegan, who he married two months ago, added her well wishes, tweeting: "Congratulations to the lovely couple @karen_hauer and @keviclifton who tied the knot a few days ago. Hope u guys had the most amazing day."

And to my wife @karen_hauer Karen Clifton i feel so lucky to be your husband❤️ — Kevin Clifton (@keviclifton) July 12, 2015

Karen and Kevin went off for their honeymoon on Monday

Karen and Kevin, 32, got engaged in early 2013, shortly after Kevin's divorce to his ex-wife Clare Craze was finalised. The quick-footed star popped the question on Karen's birthday, while they were on stage at a performance of Burn the Floor.

The lovebirds headed off for their honeymoon on Monday, with Karen tweeting that she was en route to the airport with her "hubby".

See next week's issue of HELLO! magazine on Monday for the exclusive wedding photos.