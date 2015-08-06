Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux marry in secret

Congratulations to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux who have tied the knot! The couple said "I do" in their home in Bel-Air, California in front of more than 70 of their closest friends and family members.

Sources have confirmed to People that Jennifer, 46, and Justin, 43, are married although the couple's representatives have yet to comment.

Photos obtained by TMZ show wedding preparations taking place in the back garden of their mansion. A large wooden deck and seating for up to 74 people was seen being set up, featuring a raised stage on one end and a bar on the other.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston got engaged in 2012

Celebrity guests in attendance included Jennifer's former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow, comedians Chelsea Handler and Ellen DeGeneres and radio star Howard Stern.

A pastor was spotted entering the house, carrying a bible, while staff were also seen transporting a large wedding cake complete with bride and groom puppet toppers.

The couple got engaged in August 2012, and married almost three years to the day of their engagement. Justin popped the question on his birthday.

The couple married in front of 74 guests in their Bel-Air home

Ever since they announced they would be marrying, Jennifer and Justin have had to fight off speculation that they have wed in secret – or even eloped.

On several occasions the actress was forced to deny that she was pregnant. In one interview she told HELLO! magazine: "We're not expecting. I've just put on a few pounds because I quit smoking."

The couple, however, have learnt to deal with the speculation with good humour.

Last year Extra's Rob Estes joked to the bride-to-be: "This week you're going to elope. You're going to go to Tavarua. It's a surf wedding…"

"Where?" a bemused Jennifer replied, before adding in a whispered voice, "I don't surf. Oooh, that's gonna suck!"