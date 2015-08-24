Tracy Morgan marries Megan Wollover in beautiful ceremony

Congratulations to Tracy Morgan who has married his long-term fiancée Megan Wollover in an intimate ceremony. Just 14 months after a horrific motorway crash left the comedian fighting for his life, Tracy and Megan tied the knot in New Jersey on Sunday in front of close friends and family, his rep has confirmed to People.



Guests including the couple's 2-year-old daughter Maven looked on as Tracy and Megan became husband and wife during the emotional service.

Tracy Morgan and Megan have been together since 2011 Photo: Getty Images



"After almost losing Tracy last year, I am so grateful to be finally married to the love of my life," Megan told the publication. "We have been through so much and our love is stronger for it."



Megan was a huge source of support for Tracy following his accident last year. His painstaking road to recovery included learning to walk, standing and sitting again – and in June he said he was determined to "walk my wife down the aisle" on their wedding day.





"I don't want to walk my wife down the aisle with a cane or in a wheelchair," he told People in June. "So I had to go hard with the therapy… I had to get better. There was no ifs ands or buts about it."



Tracy, 46, managed to do just that — and now the happy newlyweds are looking forward to celebrating many more milestones together. "I'm so excited to see what our future holds and feel so blessed to spend the rest of my life with Tracy!" bride Megan, 28, proudly told People.



This is the 30 Rock star Tracy's second marriage, following his 2009 divorce from ex-wife Sabina after 23 years of marriage. They have three grown-up sons together.



Tracy and model Megan started dating in 2011 and got engaged the following year. In January 2013, they announced the happy news that they were expecting a baby together and welcomed daughter Maven in New York on July 2, 2013.