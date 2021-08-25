Gregg Wallace and wife Anne-Marie's unconventional love story revealed Just wait until you find out how they met

Masterchef host Gregg Wallace married his wife Anne-Marie Sterpini in 2016, and the pair met in the most unconventional way.

Food critic Gregg must be inundated with foodie questions and comments on his social media channels, but when Anne-Marie, also known as Anna, sent him a message it grabbed all his attention.

The caterer contacted Gregg in 2013 to simply to ask if rhubarb really went with duck, after seeing him try the recipe on a TV show. "I just looked at Anna's photo and thought, 'Wow, she's pretty,'" Gregg told HELLO! magazine, before revealing that they started exchanging messages before meeting for dinner in London.

Gregg and Anna are happily married

The happy couple soon bonded over a love of food and they got engaged in December 2014 and married at Hever Castle in Kent in August 2016, in a ceremony shared exclusively with HELLO!. The nuptials were attended by Gregg's MasterChef co-star John Torode, who was best man, and his now-wife Lisa Faulkner.

In the HELLO! interview, Gregg opened up about Anna, saying: "Meeting Anna has brought me what I think I've always been searching for – that big, warm family dynamic and there's real strength in that.

Gregg has a beautiful family home

"I'm very conscious of people thinking I just do this willy-nilly. But we haven't rushed into this – we've been together for three years and I truly have never met anyone like Anna."

Gregg and Anna then welcomed their son, Sid Massimo Wallace, in May 2019 and they live in a £1million home in Kent along with Anna's parents.

This is not Gregg's first marriage though, as he's tied the knot three times prior to saying "I do" to Anna.

Anna is Gregg's forth wife

Gregg was a 24-year-old greengrocer when he met his first wife Christine, who he married in an impromptu ceremony in 1991, but the marriage lasted only six weeks.

The star then married a pastry chef called Denise in 1999, and they have two children together, Tom and Libby. The couple were married for five years before his wife broke it off because of Gregg's infidelity.

By 2010 Gregg was ready to marry again, but he and his third wife Heidi split 15 months after saying their vows at Coworth Park in Berkshire.

