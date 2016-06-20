Bo Bruce pays tribute to late mother as she ties the knot in 'magical' ceremony

The Voice singer Bo Bruce returned to her ancestral home to marry her "best friend", zero 7 musician Henry Binns, HELLO! magazine can exclusively reveal.

The singer – born Lady Catherine Anna Brudenell-Bruce – walked down the aisle at Savernake Forest in Wiltshire in a delicate vintage lace gown which was originally worn by her late mother Rosamond, Countess of Cardigan, who died of cancer four years ago.

Bo Bruce has married Henry Binns in a 'magical' ceremony



The happy couple shared exclusive photographs and details of the big day with HELLO! magazine, and Bo said the day was extra poignant for her as she remembered her late mother.

"It was pretty magical. I've always felt my mum is there in the woods and wearing her wedding dress meant she was with me all day," Bo told HELLO!

"I married my best friend, we do everything together and are always in hysterics, which I think is important,” she added. "It still feels a bit surreal that we are married, I feel very lucky."

The happy couple had their formal ceremony on June 4, in St Katharine's Church on the estate, where Bo's mother is buried, before heading into the woods to celebrate with their 100 guest including Snow Patrol drummer Jonny Quinn, actress Gabriella Wilde and sculptor Mark Jackson.

