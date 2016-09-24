Laura Trott weds Jason Kenny in stunning wedding ceremony

Team Britain's golden couple Laura Trott and Jason Kenny have tied the knot!

The Olympic champions exchanged their vows on Saturday in a private ceremony, and her mum then shared snaps of the special day on Twitter, writing: "So pleased to announce that my darling daughter @LauraTrott31 married @JasonKenny107 yesterday Thank you to everyone. A wonderful day."

24.09.16 The happiest day of my life. With all my family and close friends I married my best friend. We had the most amazing day and I'm so pleased to finally be able call Jason my Husband 😊 Instead of gifts we had a charity wish. If anybody would like to contribute at all the links in my bio 😘 x

The pair looked delighted upon leaving the church as man and wife, and laughed as their guests threw confetti before posing for photographs. While Jason looked handsome in a grey striped three-piece suit with a pink rose corsage, Laura looked simply radiant in a white laced off the shoulder gown, which she accessorised with a simple pair of silver earrings and a bouquet of pink roses. She wore her long blonde tresses in a classic updo, and completed the look with a long veil.

The bridesmaids, which included Laura's older sister and former professional cyclist Emma, wore pretty pale blue summer dresses and looked to be in great spirits as they posed for photos with the happy couple and a page boy.

Laura shared her delight following her wedding day, and shared a snap with her fans on Instagram, writing: "24.09.16. The happiest day of my life. With all my family and close friends I married my best friend. We had the most amazing day and I'm so pleased to finally be able to call Jason my husband."

Jason shared a snap of Laura smiling in bed on Sunday morning, sweetly writing: "good morning Mrs Kenny."

The couple, who share a home in Chesire, met in 2008 following the Beijing Olympics, which saw Jason win gold in the team sprint. However, their romance didn't blossom until several years later. In an interview with HELLO! magazine, the newly wed bride revealed that she didn't think Jason initially "liked" her.

"It was at the mechanics at the velodrome," she said. "I remember seeing him and because he was at the Olympics, I was like, 'Oh!' Jason was sat there, drinking cup of coffee and literally didn't say a word, and I was like, 'Oh God, he doesn't like me already. It was my first day at the track and he just seemed to keep himself to himself. It wasn't until January 2012 that I started to speak to him. After the World Championships we went on a night out and that was it."

The pair previously joked about their wedding day with BBC Sport, where Laura said: "I'm the bossy one so Jason just does what I say", to which he replied: "Yep, say the right thing, turn up on time, that's basically my job."