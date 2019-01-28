Susanna Reid and her Crystal Palace Football Club owner ex-boyfriend Steve Parish kept their romance under wraps for a while to enjoy their relationship in private. After being spotted in August in 2018, the couple went on to date for nine months but, sadly, in April 2019 the pair were confirmed to have ended their relationship.

Shortly after the news broke, a representative for the Good Morning Britain star confirmed the news, before Susanna went on to address the breakup herself on air. After her co-star and so-called TV husband Piers Morgan quizzed her on her new single status, Susanna said: "Yep. Let's not dwell. I'm fine, we're fine, we're very good friends." Not long after the couple called it quits, Susanna revealed that she would "never" marry again.

Susanna Reid has ruled out marriage with Steve Parish

Speaking on Good Morning Britain in November 2019, Piers asked Susanna: "Are you still of the never marrying camp?" to which Susanna replied: "Yes I am. I'll never marry!" While Steve and Susanna were together, the pair were very private about their relationship, but Susanna did reveal that she was happy with Steve. "It’s not a secret, but it's private," she told Daily Mail about her relationship. "But I’m happy. Very happy. I'm having fun." Asked about whether they may ever tie the knot, the mum-of three said: "I've never wanted it. I’ve never fantasised about the big day. It was never my ambition to be married." She added: "I am very, very happy at the moment, but I don't want to be married. No, no, no. I think the focus should be on the relationship."

Susanna and Steve were often pictured at football matches

Susanna was believed to have started dating 53-year-old Steve in the summer of 2018, after first being introduced by her co-host Piers Morgan in 2016. It was the newsreader's first high profile relationship since her split from Dominic Cotton in 2014, with whom she shares sons Sam, Finn and Jack. Shortly before her relationship became public, the former Strictly contestant had admitted she was ready to find love again, telling You magazine: "I'm definitely open to dating again. This is the right time of my life to explore that now. I’ve spent a significant amount of time since the split focused on the children and on work."

She added: "My children are all teenagers now – they’re much more independent. They do things after school, they’ve got loads of friends, so I think they encouraged me to think about developing that side of my life a little bit more. You want your children to be happy with what you’re doing."

