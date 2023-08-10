Charlotte Hawkins rocks princess wedding dress and tiara in very rare cathedral photos

Good Morning Britain star Charlotte Hawkins, 48, may not be one to flaunt her wedding photos with her husband Mark Herbert, but that doesn't mean we can't catch a glimpse of them elsewhere!

Thanks to her photographer Barrie Downie, we've found unearthed pictures of Charlotte's private wedding at Chichester Cathedral in 2008 – and she looked positively regal in her bridal tiara. The TV star and her husband exchanged vows in front of the likes of Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes and Charlotte's uncle, who acted as a minister, before heading to Farbridge in Sussex for their barn reception.

Charlotte was pictured wearing a gorgeous strapless wedding dress with a ruched bodice dotted with embellishments, and a dropped waist which led to a princess-style skirt. Finishing off her regal outfit, Charlotte wore pointed-toe heels with a bow on the front, a sparkling necklace and a mini tiara that was visible in her high bun, securing her pearl-studded veil.

Meanwhile, Mark looked dapper in a morning suit with a cream waistcoat and matching tie. The couple added a splash of colour with their red and pink flowers.

© getty The couple tied the knot in Chichester Cathedral

On his website, where he shared several photos of Charlotte and Mark's romantic wedding, photographer Barrie explained how he came to be involved in the couple's big day.

© Getty Charlotte has never released photos of her wedding dress

"I first met Charlotte at one of her friend's weddings where she was a bridesmaid, and then again at another of her friend's weddings where she was once again a bridesmaid. She was delighted with the photos I took at her friends' weddings and said that when she got married I would be her wedding photographer.

© Getty Charlotte has been pictured wearing a diamond engagement and wedding ring on her left hand

"Having photographed her promo shots for TV over the years I was delighted to photograph her wedding," he said.

Charlotte and Mark met in 2003 and dated for five years before they tied the knot in September 2008, and they welcomed their daughter Ella Rose in 2015.

Charlotte has since opened up about their struggles to start a family after they fell pregnant with Ella while planning to start IVF. She said they tried for several years before discovering the happy news moments before Charlotte left the house for GMB at 3am.

The couple on their tenth wedding anniversary in 2018

To mark their tenth wedding anniversary in 2018, the TV star shared a rare snap of the couple enjoying a family mini-break at the UK's top hotel, Raymond Blanc's Belmond Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons in Oxford.

