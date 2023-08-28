Rita Ora reveals the first close up look of her exquisite wedding band

In a moment that has ignited the admiration of magpies and fashion fans alike, singer Rita Ora unveiled the first close-up glimpse of her stunning wedding band.

The reveal of the House of K’dor ring, shared on by the newlywed on her Instagram story, showcased not only a symbol of her commitment to husband Taika Waititi - but also a masterpiece of craftsmanship.

The Australian brand which has been creating fine jewellery since 1999, shared details of the band saying, “We are beyond thrilled to have designed and created a bespoke eternity wedding band of the finest round brilliant natural diamonds set in 18k white gold for the beautiful Rita.” They continued, “K’DOR wishes the gorgeous couple a lifetime of love & happiness.”

The You Only Love Me singer recently went all out for Waititi's Ibiza 48th birthday celebrations, sporting a silver sheer midi dress that had us in awe. Rita tied the knot in a private and intimate Los Angeles ceremony wearing a custom Tom Ford gown that captivated the attention of sartorialists around the world. However, it wasn't until now that the world got an intimate look at the intricately designed wedding band that graced her finger.

Rita said of the design, Thank you @houseofkdor for making my wedding band it's so simple and chic and perfect.” Founder Tarick K’dor is regarded as one of Australia’s finest jewellers with international recognition. Honing his craft as a highly skilled goldsmith, he saw demand soar for his creations with the opening of his first jewellery boutique and atelier.

The band's design seemingly draws inspiration from both classic and contemporary styles, resulting in a timeless yet uniquely modern piece. As admirers continue to gush over the close-up look of the ring, it's evident that Rita Ora and House of K’dor have succeeded in creating a piece that will be admired and emulated for years to come.