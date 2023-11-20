Shetland star Ashley Jensen's vampy post-wedding appearance with famous husband

Ashley Jensen made her first red carpet appearance with her new husband Kenny Doughty on Sunday 19 November after her secret wedding was revealed.

The 54-year-old Shetland star, who plays DI Ruth Calder, made an animated display with the Vera actor, 48, at the 2023 BAFTA Scotland Awards Dinner. Before heading into the DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central, Ashley posed up a storm in a blue one-shouldered midi dress with ruffle detailing, which she teamed with sheer polka-dot tights and pointed-toe kitten heels.

© Antony Jones/BAFTA Ashley flashed her new engagement and wedding rings

Finishing off her sultry ensemble, the actress wore a smokey eye, dark red nails and styled her hair into effortless waves secured into a low ponytail. She simply accessorised with her diamond engagement ring – which she had previously worn on the Graham Norton Show earlier this month – and matching wedding band, serving as confirmation of her private nuptials.

The MailOnline reported that Ashley and Kenny wed at Priston Mill in August, an idyllic property in the Duchy of Cornwall's Newton Park Estate, six years after the tragic passing of her former husband Terrence Beesley.

© Amy Muir/Shutterstock Newlyweds Ashley Jensen and Kenny Doughty attended the 2023 BAFTA Scotland Awards

The bride is said to have worn an off-white gown adorned with floral embroidery, adding a pop of colour with bold platform sandals in a vibrant coral hue. Meanwhile, Kenny opted for a powder-blue suit and suede loafers.

Although the couple have released no details of their wedding, it's likely that Ashley's son Francis, whom she shares with her late husband Terrence, had an important role. She previously told The Guardian that he is the greatest love of her life and said her greatest achievement is "that my son is kind."

The ceremony marked both of the couple's second weddings. Ashley was married to fellow actor Terrence Beesley from 2007 until 2017 – welcoming their son Francis in 2009 – before Terrence tragically took his own life.

© Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock The couple met in 2017

Ashley told Avon Coroner's Court in 2018 his death left her "shocked", adding: "Terry and I had been together for 18 years but I had no idea he was capable of what he did."

Kenny was married to actor Caroline Carver from 2006 to 2017. It's thought that Ashley and Kenny first crossed paths while working on the set of the BBC One drama, Love, Lies and Records, which first aired in 2017.

