Serena Williams is an ethereal goddess bridesmaid in stunning unearthed photo

Serena Williams is known for making waves on the tennis court and of late, for documenting her life raising two daughters under seven. It is no secret that the athlete does it in style, but now we see that Serena is also a pro bridesmaid, and the proof is in these stunning unearthed photos.

In 2019 the Grand Slam singles champ, 42, was a stunning bridesmaid for her fellow tennis player friend Caroline Wozniacki when she married American former basketball player David Lee.

Serena posed for a photo on stone steps alongside four other bridesmaids who all wore sage green gowns in varying cuts. The tennis player looked like an ethereal vision in a floor-length number with a scooping neckline and skinny straps.

The dress gathered at the waist to cinch in her silhouette and Serena was seen holding a beautiful bouquet of flowers in white and pale blue. Her hair was styled in gorgeous mermaid curls and her makeup was kept neutral.

Serena Williams has sported an array of hair looks since

The bride looked stunning in a strapless gown with a full skirt covered in floral lace before slipping into a figure-hugging number covered in silver sequins for the evening do. "So thankful to have these incredible women in my life! They have been with me through life and I am so excited to see where the next adventures takes us!," the bride said as she paid tribute to her bridesmaids on Instagram.

The tennis player had gained experience as a bridesmaid three years before. Serena supported her husband Alexis Ohanian's sister on her special day by joining her bridal party.

Serena stood with her husband alongside the bride and groom in a gorgeous soft pink halterneck dress with a chiffon skirt. Her hair was styled in a classic side bun with pieces taken out to frame her face and she clutched a bouquet of pink and white flowers.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian wed in 2017

Serena was the star of her own show in 2017. She married her beau in a gorgeous Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress at the Contemporary Art Center of New Orleans.

The couple tied the knot in the presence of stars including Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Kelly Rowland. The gown featured an incredible pearl-adorned cape and a full skirt, courtesy of Princess Kate's wedding gown designer.

Beyonce was a guest at Serena's wedding

The incredible caped number was just one of three special gowns worn by the bride on her special day. Serena changed into a lacy figure-hugging style before sporting the pièce de résistance - a feathered mini dress as she danced to 'Beauty and the Beast' by Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson.

Shortly after their nuptials, the Reddit co-founder paid tribute to his new wife. "You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport--I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife," Alexis wrote. "I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together.

Serena and Alexis are raising daughters Olympia and Adira

"And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment," he continued. "And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today. And I am so grateful, and I am so in love."